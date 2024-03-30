Donald Trump Criticizes Prosecutors and Judges to Provoke His Supporters to 'Attack' Them, Says Michael Cohen

Trump, who had previously bombarded New York civil trial Judge Arthur Engoron for months, continued his attacks on Judge Juan Merchan, who is overseeing the former president’s criminal trial in Manhattan, which is set to begin on April 15.

District Attorney Alvin Bragg alleges the ex-president falsified business records to conceal hush money payments to cover up extramarital affairs with adult film star Stormy Daniels.

The 77-year-old former president has pleaded not guilty and has repeatedly attacked Merchan and his daughter, doing so by name on Thursday, March 28.