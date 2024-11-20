'The Grift Goes On': Donald Trump Roasted for Selling Limited Edited '45' Guitar After Winning 2024 Presidential Election
Donald Trump has dropped his next collector's item — but not everyone was rushing to buy his latest product.
On Wednesday, November 20, Trump, 78, took to his Truth Social platform and posted a picture of himself holding an electric guitar emblazoned with an eagle and an American flag on the front.
"Coming Soon! The Limited Edition '45' Guitar," he wrote. "Only 1,300 of each Acoustic and Electric Guitars MADE — Some personally signed!"
According to the product summary on his website, "These beautiful guitars feature the iconic phrase 'Make America Great Again' inlaid in authentic pearl up the neck of the guitar and the number 45 on the headstock signifying President Donald J. Trump’s historic term as President."
The electric guitars are being sold for $1,500 and the acoustic guitars are going for $1,250. However, those who want a signed edition of the instrument will have to shell out a whopping $10,000.
As the post circulated on X, formerly known as Twitter, some users criticized the president-elect for continuing to sell MAGA products after the presidential election was over.
One X user joked, "And the grift goes on, and on, and on, and on, and on," and a second person added, "Is there no end to this hustle? He slid into the White House, why can’t he at least attempt to act Presidential?"
"Perfect for playing songs that you never paid copyright or licensing fees for!" another critic joked, referring to previous backlash and lawsuit threats Trump has received from several artists for playing their music without permission at his campaign events.
Others suggested the instrument appeared to be cheaply made, comparing it to a Les Paul or a Gibson, except a "Chinese-made knockoff" version.
One person penned, "As a guitar player for over 30 years id love to know some specifics such as who made it, hardware used, wood, neck type, how it's wired, scale length and cost. It looks like a poorly made guitar you could buy on Amazon for 99 bucks. But hard to be sure from the pic."
However, some were more focused on making jokes about the 78-year-old's use of his signature bronzer in the new ad.
One critic asked, "When is he releasing his line of makeup?" and another person said, "He doesn’t even try to blend in the clown paint at this point lol."
A third person claimed they just couldn't "get past the bronzer overload."