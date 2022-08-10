Watch Out, World! Here Comes Dr. Jimmy Sayegh, The King Of Cracks

A chiropractor is a licensed healthcare provider who helps manage a patient’s neuromusculoskeletal system: the muscles, ligaments, bones, nerves, and tendons. Chiropractors rarely administer any form of pain medication—they believe that the body can naturally heal itself. To achieve this, chiropractors use their hands or specific equipment to apply force to the bones or joints and move them in a particular direction for an enhanced alignment.

Dr. Jimmy Sayegh is a well-known first-generation Arab-American chiropractor based in California. Dr. Jimmy has been a practicing chiropractor for almost ten years and has risen to stardom with a global following of almost 4 million across his social media platforms.

Dr. Jimmy explains that the chiropractic field is diverse and has allowed him to change many lives through non-invasive treatment therapies. “The instant gratification of relief a patient experiences when they hear those crack sounds is one no one else can describe, and to be able to see so many reactions is priceless,” Dr. Jimmy adds.