Watch Out, World! Here Comes Dr. Jimmy Sayegh, The King Of Cracks
A chiropractor is a licensed healthcare provider who helps manage a patient’s neuromusculoskeletal system: the muscles, ligaments, bones, nerves, and tendons. Chiropractors rarely administer any form of pain medication—they believe that the body can naturally heal itself. To achieve this, chiropractors use their hands or specific equipment to apply force to the bones or joints and move them in a particular direction for an enhanced alignment.
Dr. Jimmy Sayegh is a well-known first-generation Arab-American chiropractor based in California. Dr. Jimmy has been a practicing chiropractor for almost ten years and has risen to stardom with a global following of almost 4 million across his social media platforms.
Dr. Jimmy explains that the chiropractic field is diverse and has allowed him to change many lives through non-invasive treatment therapies. “The instant gratification of relief a patient experiences when they hear those crack sounds is one no one else can describe, and to be able to see so many reactions is priceless,” Dr. Jimmy adds.
With the current rise in digitalization, Dr. Jimmy has taken advantage of the various social media platforms to publicize his brand to the global scene. Dr. Jimmy, a.k.a. the “King of Cracks,” derived his name from the amazing ASMR crack sounds the body makes during his chiropractic therapy.
Dr. Jimmy is basking in the glory of his success as the much sought-after “King of Cracks.” In late 2019, he started recording his patients' treatment visits to better his adjustment techniques and showcase an inside look at a visit to his chiropractic practice. To Dr. Jimmy’s surprise, thousands of people from across the globe viewed his unique treatments and adjustment techniques on his socials. Within a short time, hundreds of viral videos were trending across various social media platforms, particularly on Instagram and TikTok.
"The fascination with crack sounds and the ability to see a treatment being performed for the exact same condition you are dealing with was one thing that resonated with our followers about our work. I hope to one day inspire future chiropractor's to break through the ‘chiropractic mold’ and begin showing the world the amazing field and how many lives we change daily," says Dr. Jimmy.
An accomplished chiropractor, the 36-year-old has achieved worldwide recognition as the “King of Cracks” with a successful chiropractic practice that continues to grow and expand. Dr. Jimmy boasts of working with professional athletes, including DK Metcalf, Karim Benzema, and others. He has also had the pleasure of working with celebrities, actors, directors, and musicians like Ava DuVernay, Kate del Castillo, Ross Mathews, and Larry Hernandez.
As a small business owner, Dr. Jimmy's most significant challenge was navigating through the global pandemic. Many people faced economic hardships, and Dr. Jimmy struggled to support his family and staff during this period. But, he overcame through the power of social media and even surpassed his previous goals in his practice.
The “King of Cracks” looks forward to growing his brand to a national and global level. He has plans to open multiple office locations across the nation and world. Dr. Jimmy also aspires to mentor future chiropractors, PTs, and massage therapists and help the field grow.