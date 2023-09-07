'Yikes': Emily Ratajowski Slammed for Glamorizing Divorce 1 Year After Split From Sebastian Bear-McClard
Emily Ratajkowski is being called out for trying to put a positive spin on her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard.
On Wednesday, September 6, the 32-year-old took to TikTok to discuss getting divorced at a young age amid recent news that actress Sophie Turner, 27, is getting a divorce from Joe Jonas.
"Personally I find it chic to be divorced by the age of 30," Ratajkowski, who split from Bear-McClard in July 2022, captioned the video.
"So it seems that a lot of ladies are getting divorced before they turn 30. And as someone who got married at 26, has been separated for a little over a year, I have to tell you, I don't think there's anything better," she began her rant.
"If being in your 20s is the trenches, there is nothing better than being in your 30s, still being hot. Maybe having a little bit of your own money, figuring out what you want to do with your life, everything and having tried that married fantasy and realizing that it's maybe not all it's cracked up to be and then you've got your whole life still ahead of you," she explained.
She continued: "So for all of those people who are stressed or feeling stressed about that, about being divorced, like it's a, it's, it's good. Congratulations. Congratulations."
In response to her hot take, the public took to social media to share their thoughts on her message.
"Emily Ratajkowski (who has a personal net worth of at least 8 million dollars) is glamorizing divorce and says marriage is a 'fantasy' Completely out of touch and delusional," one user penned, while another said, "Yikes…."
A third added, "Tell us you are trying to justify your poor choices without telling us you are trying to justify your poor choices…" while a fourth wrote, "Wow this is some BS. If it happens and you must get divorce- that's what it is- but glamorizing a divorce and acting like that's a game and marriage is just a stage is really something…"
However, another person backed up the star on her stance, saying: "In her defense her husband cheated on her so...I mean."