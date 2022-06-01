Euphoria's Makeup Artist Donni Davy Launches Beauty Brand — Shop Half Magic Beauty

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Award-winning makeup artist Doniella (Donni)Davy is looking to revolutionize beauty through her brand Half Magic Beauty. Davy is best known for her work on the HBO series Euphoria. Now, the color palette associated with glamour and aesthetic of the series can be recreated at home. From pigmented matte and shimmer eyeshadows and face gems to matte liquid lipstick the beauty products open the door for creativity to be explored through makeup. The line is versatile, colorful and suitable for all skin types.

In an interview with Allure Davy told the publication,"I knew that if I was going to be involved with a brand, I'd want to be making stuff that doesn't already exist on the market..." The founder went on to say, "Picking out a fun palette with Nars or Colourpop would have been super fun and quick and easy. And an instant kind of gratification — because this is not instant gratification."

Half Magic products are vegan, cruelty free and use sustainable packaging.The brand defines their philosophy on waste as, "Most makeup packaging today never actually gets recycled -- because it isn't properly cleaned or is too small in size for curbside recycling machinery.Our goal is to help reduce beauty waste where possible and to help support circularity in the industry. We are founding members of the PACT Collective and created HALF MAGIC's mail-back program, to help tread more lightly on this planet while we revel in magical creativity and expression."

Davy's brand will not only make your feel like a teen from East Highland High, but it will help reduce your annual beauty waste.