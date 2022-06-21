Daily Checkout: The $10 'Obsession-Worthy' Eye Cream Our E-Commerce Editor Loves — Shop Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Welcome to The Daily Checkout, a new, daily series where our editors share their favorite beauty and fashion products. From tried-and-true makeup staples to newly-tested items we already adore, we'll be breaking down what we love and why — for the sake of beauty itself.

When it comes to sourcing quality eye creams, OK!’s E-Commerce editor Haley Gunn has a relatively simple wishlist — an ingredients list filled with nourishing components. “Definitely hyaluronic acid for lasting hydration,” Haley shares, adding that “any other skin-loving ingredients” are definitely an added bonus.

And at just $10, e.l.f.’s Holy Hydration! Illuminating Eye Cream manages to do the impossible, offering all of those quality compounds and more at a wallet-friendly price point.

Boasting a “peptide complex,” per its packaging, and several ultra-hydrating ingredients like shea butter and cucumber extract, per its Ulta product listing, the affordable eye cream easily outperforms its luxury counterparts, earning it the superlative of Haley’s latest “obsession-worthy” skincare must have.

“It's really creamy but lightweight and absorbs well into the skin,” she shares. “I've worn in underneath my makeup and on top and both ways it performed great and didn't move around my makeup.”

Beyond its major moisturizing abilities, Haley says this cream has yet another major benefit — the fact that a little bit of product goes a long way.

“It's super affordable and you don't need much,” Haley explains of the product, noting that one jar lasts her “a long time.”

Haley says her experience with this product, as well as e.l.f.’s Holy Hydration! Sleeping Mask, which she bought alongside the eye cream, had such a positive affect on her skin that she's inspired to experiment with more of the brand's skincare offerings in the future.

“e.l.f. has done a lot to improve the quality of their ingredients and expand their skincare line,” she concludes. “These are my first and only e.l.f. skincare items, but i'll definitely buy more.”

​​Keep scrolling to shop this OK! skincare must-have for yourself — you can thank us later!