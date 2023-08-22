The Famous Female Faces of Poker

A talented American and Canadian actress, Jennifer Tilly has an Academy Award nomination and two MTV Movie Award nominations tucked in her belt from her career in the acting industry. Her Oscar nod in 1994 came from her work in her breakthrough role, playing Olive Neal in the dark comedy film Bullets Over Broadway.

Jennifer has had quite the career since then, appearing as iconic serial killer Tiffany Valentine in the ongoing slasher film franchise Child's Play (more commonly recognized by it’s main character’s name ‘Chucky’). She has also been a part of another beloved and famous franchise, the animated comedy series Family Guy, voicing Bonnie Swanson.

In more recent years, although perhaps she’s always had a passion for it, Jennifer has been making her name in the illustrious world of poker. She even achieved a pretty impressive feat that is sure to spice up her resume: she was welcomed as a part of the Class of 2022 into the Women in Poker Hall of Fame.

Jennifer has won multiple jackpot slots and high-stakes poker tournaments in her thrilling card turning career. She won a WSOP bracelet in the $1,000 Ladies No-Limit Hold'em, and later on that same year (2005), she won the World Poker Tour Ladies Invitational Tournament as well. It’s estimated that over her playing years she’s accumulated over a million dollars in game winnings.