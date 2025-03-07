NEWS Fashion Meets Film: Actress Silvia Kal Walked in Milan Fashion Week Source: Olga Natalia Alcaraz (IG @olganataliaphotography)

Actresses have long graced the catwalks of major fashion weeks, often walking for iconic designers. These women step onto the runway not only for their acting talents but also for their unique style and fashion sense. Their appearances at these events have become a blend of art and fashion, merging the worlds of entertainment and high couture. This year, one of the standout actresses who took to the runway was Spanish actress Silvia Kal. Based in Los Angeles but currently filming in Spain, Kal flew to Milan to walk for the first time at one of the biggest fashion events in the world—Milan Fashion Week. Kal made her runway debut for one of her favorite designers, the Catalan icon Custo Barcelona. She walked in a striking red baby doll-style mini dress, crafted from a combination of silk chiffon and innovative technological fabrics. The dress was part of the designer’s "Mirage" collection, which blended metallic textures and sheer materials, creating a vibrant and futuristic aesthetic. Silvia Kal’s runway moment marked her presence not just as an actress but as a fashion icon.

Source: Olga Natalia Alcaraz (IG @olganataliaphotography)

Kal isn’t the only actress to have stepped onto the runway. There have been many notable women in recent seasons who have brought their acting flair to the fashion world. Also from Spain, Penélope Cruz, known for her collaborations with Chanel, graced the runway for a show dedicated to Karl Lagerfeld in Paris. Though Lagerfeld had requested no grand farewells after his passing, Chanel honored the late designer’s legacy with a heartfelt tribute during the presentation of his final collection. Cruz, one of Lagerfeld’s closest muses, led the emotional moment with grace and elegance.

Source: Olga Natalia Alcaraz (IG @olganataliaphotography)