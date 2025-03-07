or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News
OK LogoNEWS

Fashion Meets Film: Actress Silvia Kal Walked in Milan Fashion Week

wonderwall credit olga natalia alcaraz
Source: Olga Natalia Alcaraz (IG @olganataliaphotography)
By:

March 7 2025, Published 1:25 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Actresses have long graced the catwalks of major fashion weeks, often walking for iconic designers. These women step onto the runway not only for their acting talents but also for their unique style and fashion sense. Their appearances at these events have become a blend of art and fashion, merging the worlds of entertainment and high couture.

This year, one of the standout actresses who took to the runway was Spanish actress Silvia Kal. Based in Los Angeles but currently filming in Spain, Kal flew to Milan to walk for the first time at one of the biggest fashion events in the world—Milan Fashion Week. Kal made her runway debut for one of her favorite designers, the Catalan icon Custo Barcelona. She walked in a striking red baby doll-style mini dress, crafted from a combination of silk chiffon and innovative technological fabrics. The dress was part of the designer’s "Mirage" collection, which blended metallic textures and sheer materials, creating a vibrant and futuristic aesthetic. Silvia Kal’s runway moment marked her presence not just as an actress but as a fashion icon.

Article continues below advertisement
wonderwall credit olga natalia alcaraz
Source: Olga Natalia Alcaraz (IG @olganataliaphotography)
Article continues below advertisement

Kal isn’t the only actress to have stepped onto the runway. There have been many notable women in recent seasons who have brought their acting flair to the fashion world. Also from Spain, Penélope Cruz, known for her collaborations with Chanel, graced the runway for a show dedicated to Karl Lagerfeld in Paris. Though Lagerfeld had requested no grand farewells after his passing, Chanel honored the late designer’s legacy with a heartfelt tribute during the presentation of his final collection. Cruz, one of Lagerfeld’s closest muses, led the emotional moment with grace and elegance.

MORE ON:
NEWS

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
wonderwall credito olga natalia alcaraz
Source: Olga Natalia Alcaraz (IG @olganataliaphotography)

Florence Pugh: The star of Don’t Worry Darling has continued her runway journey with designer Valentino, where she has been a regular presence. Her runway walk during the London Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023-2024 collection was a showstopper, further cementing her status as both an actress and a fashion muse.

Nicole Kidman: In July 2022, Nicole Kidman stunned audiences by closing the Balenciaga Couture show. With her husband, musician Keith Urban, in the front row, the actress and fashion icon delivered an unforgettable look that blended couture with her effortless elegance.

Margaret Qualley: Known for her role in The Substance, Margaret Qualley has become one of Chanel’s beloved ambassadors. Her rise in the fashion world has been closely tied to her acting success, especially as she solidified her star status alongside Demi Moore.

Hilary Swank: The Oscar-winning actress surprised fashion fans with her runway debut at Miu Miu in October 2024. Walking with poise and confidence, Swank showcased her versatility by making a seamless transition from Hollywood to high fashion.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.