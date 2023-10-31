Hollywood Hotspot! Inside the Iconic History of The Famous 'Formosa Cafe'

The Hollywood history of the 'Formosa cafe' doesn't just exist for famous figures of the past, but even for celebrities from today who still frequent this iconic restaurant. Elvis Presley's daughter Lisa Marie Presley, was seen dining at the Formosa Cafe just days before her tragic death, when she attended a celebration for what would have been Elvis's 88th birthday on January 8th 2023 at Formosa Cafe.

Sadly,Lisa passed away just 4 days later, making the Formosa Cafe the last place she was seen in public alive . Another recent tragic Hollywood untimely death was the passing of 'Friends' star Matthew Perry on October 28th 2023, of whom good friend Shannen Doherty wrote in her instagram tribute of the actor, "We were a gang way back. We all grew up together going to the Formosa, North and constantly laughing."