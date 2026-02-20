NEWS Ghislaine Maxwell's Appearance in Deposition Video Sparks Body Double Conspiracy Theories: 'That Actually Looks Nothing Like Her' Source: mega; House Oversight Committee Social media users have since been sharing side-by-side photos of the deposition footage and photos of Maxwell from before her 2020 arrest. Allie Fasanella Feb. 20 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

The release of Ghislaine Maxwell's deposition video has some speculating whether the woman on screen was actually Jeffrey Epstein's notorious accomplice. The footage released by the U.S. House Oversight Committee last week shows Maxwell, 64, appearing virtually from prison. The former British socialite notably plead the fifth, invoking her right to remain silent during questioning about the late pedophile and his vast social network. Social media users have since been sharing side-by-side photos of the deposition footage and photos of Maxwell from before her 2020 arrest, arguing that she looks very different.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reuters (@reuters) Source: @reuters/instagram Ghislaine Maxwell appeared remotely before the House Oversight Committee on February 9.

'If It's Not Her, Who Is She?'

Source: mega; House Oversight Committee Social media users are sharing side-by-side photos of the deposition footage and photos of Ghislaine Maxwell from before her 2020 arrest

"She's either chubbed up on carb-heavy prison food or that's a different person," one person wrote on X, to which another responded, "Yup, we've been played." The latter posted a close-up screen grab of Maxwell's facial features in the video alongside an older photograph, demonstrating the difference between her eyes and nose specifically. Another user tagged the U.K.'s intelligence, security and cyber agency, and asked, "Has anybody ran this through their facial recognition systems. Because the woman in deposition the other day may not have been Ghislaine Maxwell. And if it's not her, who is she?" "That actually looks nothing like her," someone else chimed in.

Yup. We’ve been played. pic.twitter.com/Y0ig4Qm46y — Kit 🎶 (@KitElliott) February 13, 2026 Source: @KitElliott/x Many are questioning whether Ghislaine Maxwell is actually the woman in the deposition video released by the House Oversight Committee last week.

Some Believe Jeffrey Epstein Is Still Alive

Source: mega Some conspiracy theorists think Jeffrey Epstein is still alive and living in Israel.

The suggestion of the presence of a body double or that the video was somehow staged comes amid ongoing internet theories that Epstein, who died by suicide while in custody in August 2019, is not actually dead. Photos of a bearded man who looks like the disgraced financier, who was 66 when he allegedly died in his prison cell, walking in Tel Aviv, Israel, have been circulating online recently. However, fact-checkers determined the images were AI-generated.

Ghislaine Maxwell's Arrest and Conviction

Source: mega Ghislaine Maxwell was tracked down at a remote estate in New Hampshire in July 2020.

Maxwell was arrested on July 2, 2020, after the FBI located her using an IMSI-catcher ("stingray") mobile phone tracking device. The infamous madame was found hiding out at a remote estate in Bradford, New Hampshire, that was listed at $2.5 million last year. She was later convicted in New York in December 2021 for her role in recruiting and grooming underage girls to be abused by Epstein between 1994 and 2004. Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence.

Ghislaine Maxwell Was Moved to a Cushier Prison Last Summer

Source: Justice Department; ABC News/YouTube Ghislaine Maxwell's brother argued that 'she had to be moved' to another prison for her safety.