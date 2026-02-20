Ghislaine Maxwell's Appearance in Deposition Video Sparks Body Double Conspiracy Theories: 'That Actually Looks Nothing Like Her'
Feb. 20 2026, Published 1:20 p.m. ET
The release of Ghislaine Maxwell's deposition video has some speculating whether the woman on screen was actually Jeffrey Epstein's notorious accomplice.
The footage released by the U.S. House Oversight Committee last week shows Maxwell, 64, appearing virtually from prison. The former British socialite notably plead the fifth, invoking her right to remain silent during questioning about the late pedophile and his vast social network.
Social media users have since been sharing side-by-side photos of the deposition footage and photos of Maxwell from before her 2020 arrest, arguing that she looks very different.
'If It's Not Her, Who Is She?'
"She's either chubbed up on carb-heavy prison food or that's a different person," one person wrote on X, to which another responded, "Yup, we've been played."
The latter posted a close-up screen grab of Maxwell's facial features in the video alongside an older photograph, demonstrating the difference between her eyes and nose specifically.
Another user tagged the U.K.'s intelligence, security and cyber agency, and asked, "Has anybody ran this through their facial recognition systems. Because the woman in deposition the other day may not have been Ghislaine Maxwell. And if it's not her, who is she?"
"That actually looks nothing like her," someone else chimed in.
Some Believe Jeffrey Epstein Is Still Alive
The suggestion of the presence of a body double or that the video was somehow staged comes amid ongoing internet theories that Epstein, who died by suicide while in custody in August 2019, is not actually dead.
Photos of a bearded man who looks like the disgraced financier, who was 66 when he allegedly died in his prison cell, walking in Tel Aviv, Israel, have been circulating online recently.
However, fact-checkers determined the images were AI-generated.
Ghislaine Maxwell's Arrest and Conviction
Maxwell was arrested on July 2, 2020, after the FBI located her using an IMSI-catcher ("stingray") mobile phone tracking device.
The infamous madame was found hiding out at a remote estate in Bradford, New Hampshire, that was listed at $2.5 million last year.
She was later convicted in New York in December 2021 for her role in recruiting and grooming underage girls to be abused by Epstein between 1994 and 2004. Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence.
Ghislaine Maxwell Was Moved to a Cushier Prison Last Summer
Maxwell was relocated to a minimum security prison just days after meeting with the Department of Justice in August 2025. She was moved to the Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas from Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Tallahassee in Florida.
While the move sparked backlash, her brother, Ian Maxwell, defended the decision in an interview with ABC News published on Wednesday, February 18.
"Ghislaine is possibly the most notorious prisoner in the U.S. federal system today," the British businessman said, adding, "We know that prison is a very violent place. Jeffrey Epstein died. Ghislaine did have many threats in Tallahassee where she was."
"It was a notoriously violent and dangerous place for her own safety. She had to be moved," Ian insisted.