Hailey Bieber Allegedly Told Justin 'I'm Leaving' at World Series Game in Tense Spat, Lip Reader Spills
Oct. 29 2025, Published 6:51 p.m. ET
Despite rumors of trouble in paradise, Hailey and Justin Bieber appeared to be in good spirits at Game 3 of the World Series in Los Angeles on Monday, October 27.
The Canadian pop star and beauty mogul stepped out to support the Toronto Blue Jays, who were facing off against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
But forensic lip reader Nicola Hickling analyzed footage of the couple for Covers.com — and said the two might have been involved in a spat.
Hickling says she was able to pick up that Hailey shot at Justin, "How could you?" before telling him, "You wanna relax...I'm done, I'm leaving."
She also noted that both of them looked "drained" and Hailey's body language, specifically, was "passive aggressive."
However, the "Daisies" singer's Instagram account suggests an entirely different story.
Justin shared a selfie with the Rhode founder taken at the game on Tuesday, October 28, along with the caption, "My favorite date forever."
He also posted snaps of the pair looking cozy on Friday, October 24.
A freshly shaved Justin, 31, was also seen cuddling up to Hailey, 28, as well as sweetly playing with her hair, at Dijon's concert in San Diego, Calif., the following day.
- Justin and Hailey Bieber Cozy Up for Date Night at Toronto Maple Leafs Game — Photo
- Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Are Spotted Looking Miserable Together Amid Rumored Marriage Issues
- New Mom Hailey Bieber Supports Husband Justin During His Surprise Performance at Don Toliver’s L.A Concert Amid Sean 'Diddy' Combs Scandal
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Justin sings about going through a rough patch with his wife on his latest album, Swag ll, which dropped on Friday, September 5.
On the track "Don't Wanna," he croons, "I don't wanna mess this up, I don't want you to leave/ I don't want you to leave, I don't want you to leave/ I don't want you to leave, I know what I should be."
In another verse, he says, "I know we're gonna make it out."
On another note, the "Baby" hitmaker also shocked some fans during his Twitch livestream this week when he revealed his conservative view on cheating while chatting with some friends.
He stated, "If you even think of a woman with lust, it’s the same thing as actually doing it — committing adultery, or whatever."
Justin and Hailey were married in a civil ceremony in New York City in September 2018 and wed again in South Carolina in September 2019.
They welcomed their first child, a son named Jack Blues, on August 22, 2024.
Hailey recently expressed on an episode of the "In Your Dreams with Owen Thiele" podcast on Friday, October 24, that she would like to have more kids with the "Sorry" singer, but admitted she isn't "in a rush."