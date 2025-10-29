COUPLES Hailey Bieber Allegedly Told Justin 'I'm Leaving' at World Series Game in Tense Spat, Lip Reader Spills Source: mega Hailey Bieber allegedly had a tense spat with her husband, Justin Bieber, at the World Series game on October 28. Allie Fasanella Oct. 29 2025, Published 6:51 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Despite rumors of trouble in paradise, Hailey and Justin Bieber appeared to be in good spirits at Game 3 of the World Series in Los Angeles on Monday, October 27. The Canadian pop star and beauty mogul stepped out to support the Toronto Blue Jays, who were facing off against the Los Angeles Dodgers. But forensic lip reader Nicola Hickling analyzed footage of the couple for Covers.com — and said the two might have been involved in a spat.

Source: @lilbieber/instagram Hailey and Justin Bieber have been battling divorce rumors in recent years.

Hickling says she was able to pick up that Hailey shot at Justin, "How could you?" before telling him, "You wanna relax...I'm done, I'm leaving." She also noted that both of them looked "drained" and Hailey's body language, specifically, was "passive aggressive."

Source: @lilbieber/instagram Justin and Hailey Bieber were married in South Carolina in September 2019.

However, the "Daisies" singer's Instagram account suggests an entirely different story. Justin shared a selfie with the Rhode founder taken at the game on Tuesday, October 28, along with the caption, "My favorite date forever." He also posted snaps of the pair looking cozy on Friday, October 24. A freshly shaved Justin, 31, was also seen cuddling up to Hailey, 28, as well as sweetly playing with her hair, at Dijon's concert in San Diego, Calif., the following day.

Source: @lilbieber/instagram Justin Bieber opened up about marriage struggles on his new album 'Swag ll.'

Justin sings about going through a rough patch with his wife on his latest album, Swag ll, which dropped on Friday, September 5. On the track "Don't Wanna," he croons, "I don't wanna mess this up, I don't want you to leave/ I don't want you to leave, I don't want you to leave/ I don't want you to leave, I know what I should be." In another verse, he says, "I know we're gonna make it out."

Source: mega Justin Bieber revealed his definition of cheating includes thinking of another woman.

On another note, the "Baby" hitmaker also shocked some fans during his Twitch livestream this week when he revealed his conservative view on cheating while chatting with some friends. He stated, "If you even think of a woman with lust, it’s the same thing as actually doing it — committing adultery, or whatever."