Harry Styles Confessed Emily Ratajkowski Was His 'Celebrity Crush' 8 Years Before Tongue-Tied Makeout Sesh With Model

harry styles em rata pp
Source: MEGA
By:

Mar. 27 2023, Published 11:45 a.m. ET

This is what dreams are made of — at least for Harry Styles!

The "As It Was" singer admitted Emily Ratajkowski was his celebrity crush eight years before they passionately locked lips in Tokyo, Japan, a resurfaced video revealed.

harry styled
Source: MEGA

"Do you have a celebrity crush?" a reporter asked Styles and his former One Direction bandmates during an interview with Telehit in December 2014.

"Emily Ratajkowski," the "Watermelon Sugar" vocalist confessed while sweetly mispronouncing her last name, as Liam Payne said his was Lindsay Lohan.

emily ratajkwoski
Source: MEGA

"Harry manifested this," podcaster Amanda Hirsch comically captioned the re-shared video from less than a decade ago.

Fans loved the content — and took to the comments section of the post to dish their reactions.

"Me, trying to be happy for Harry," one user quipped, as another added, "many years later harry’s dream came true. He's kissing his celebrity crush in a car park in Tokyo 😂😬."

Others pointed out Ratajkowski's drastically similar features to Styles' ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner, whom the handsome pop star dated on-and-off from 2013-2019.

harry styled
Source: MEGA
"I mean she does look like Kendall and like Townes," someone added regarding The Kardashians star and another former flame of Styles', Townes Adair Jones.

The resurfaced clip comes after romance rumors frantically swirled through the media following Styles and Ratajkowski's tongue-tied PDA encounter.

harry styles

It seems the steamy kissing wasn't a random act of affection, as a source later revealed, "Harry and Emily know each other," prior to their intimate Tokyo adventure.

"They have been friendly for a while," the insider spilled to a news publication just one day after footage was released of the pair on Saturday, March 25.

emily ratajkwoski
Source: MEGA
There may already be trouble in paradise for Hollywood's rumored newest fling, as Ratajkowski is also reportedly "friendly" with Styles' ex-girlfriend Olivia Wilde, whom he recently split from in November 2022.

"Harry is the one who broke it off. People around him had become increasingly concerned about the negativity associated with Olivia, Jason [Sudeikis], the nanny; it was all too much. Harry could see through it all though. It’s not like he allowed it to effect the relationship. But how could it not?" a separate source exclusively told OK! in regards to the Don't Worry Darling director's nanny spilling secrets about Wilde and Sudeikis' rocky past.

Source: OK!

People spoke to a source regarding Styles and Ratajkowski's "friendly" relationship.

