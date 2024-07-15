Home > News > TikTok NEWS 'Hawk Tuah' Girl Hailey Welch Says She Was Offered $600 to 'Spit in a Jar' After Her Lovemaking Tip Went Viral Source: @hay_welch/Instagram

One raunchy piece of advice made Hailey Welch an internet sensation — though her fame has come with a price. The 23-year-old, best known as "hawk tuah girl," has had to deal with some rather creepy fans ever since a video of Welch giving a tip about intercourse went insanely viral online.

Source: @hay_welch/Instagram Hailey Welch is adjusting to her newfound fame.

During an appearance on the Monday, July 15, episode of KIIS FM's The Kyle and Jackie O show, the blonde beauty admitted she was offered a large chunk of money simply for the sake of her spit. "So, the guy that does my hats," she said in reference to her recently-launched "hawk tuah" merch, before confessing, "he got offered $600 three days ago for me to spit in a jar and sell it."

"That is revolting! That is just disgusting, is it not?" Welch exclaimed during the radio show. Aside from gross requests, Welch said she's getting approached by random men in stores and no longer feels safe venturing out in public without protection.

Source: @hay_welch/Instagram The 23-year-old is best known as 'hawk tuah girl.'

"I had a guy come up to me in Walmart a few weeks ago, and he was like, 'I know you.' And I said, 'No you don't,' and he like, 'Yeah I do, I know you,'" she recalled. Welch continued: "And I was like, 'Oh no you don't,' and I got my bag and went to walk away and he's like, 'I know you, Mrs Hawk.'"

Source: @hay_welch/Instagram Hailey Welch had to hire security after going viral online.

"It's really strange, I can't really go in public by myself anymore," Welch admitted following her newfound fame, noting she's went as far as hiring security to ensure she is safe when needing to venture out into the real world. "I'm paranoid of getting kidnapped or something. I'm very paranoid about that. And I'm little too, so I can't really defend myself with big people or nothing like that," she explained.

Source: TIM & DEE TV/YOUTUBE Hailey Welch went viral after offering a raunchy piece of advice via TikTok.

Being recognized in public is something extremely new for Welch, as she's only been viral for one month. In mid-June, a video of Welch spread like wildfire across various social media platforms after she was stopped on the street in Nashville's Honky Tonk strip to answer a question for a TikTok.

"What's one move in bed that makes a man go crazy every time?" a street interviewer asked, to which Welch replied: "You gotta give 'em that ‘hawk tuah’ and spit on that thang. You get me?" In her first interview after gaining media attention, Welch informed Barstool Sports' Brianna Chickenfry that she had been out drinking prior to being asked the question and "didn't mean anything by it."