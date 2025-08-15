Hollywood’s High‑Stakes Breakup? Elite Stars Plot ‘California Exit Tax’ Escape Amid State’s Tax Clampdown!

The whispers aren’t just at Chateau Marmont anymore; they’re in the trailers, on location vans, and over late‑night Zooms with money managers. A‑listers are quietly mapping “Plan B” addresses in Miami, Austin, Nashville, and Las Vegas, gaming out how to leave California without getting lassoed by what critics dub the ”California Exit Tax.” The stakes? Millions, maybe tens of millions, over a career and a residency audit that can turn a red‑carpet move into a legal migraine.

Wait, What Exactly is the “Exit Tax” Everyone’s Buzzing About?

Short answer: It isn’t a law. California does not currently have a wealth tax or an exit tax that follows you after you move. A prominent proposal, AB 259 (paired with ACA 3), would have created a wealth tax with long‑tail rules that could keep taxing former residents on a fraction of their wealth for up to four years after leaving, via a new category called “wealth‑tax resident.” That fractional formula phases down each year, essentially an “exit‑style” glide path, but the bill stalled and never became law.

Why the anxiety then? Because lawmakers revived the idea as recently as 2024, and advisors say versions can always come back. For now, though, there is no enacted California wealth tax.

California’s Real Clampdown: Residency “Paper Moves” Need Not Apply

Even without a wealth tax, California can still tax worldwide income if you’re a resident and the state’s residency rules are built for scrutiny. There’s no simple day‑count rule; auditors look at your closest ties (home, family, bank accounts, club memberships, driver’s license, doctors, voter registration, and more). Spend more than nine months in‑state and you’re presumed a resident. There’s a narrow 546‑day “safe harbor” for people who leave under an employment contract, but if your principal purpose is tax avoidance or you have high intangible income, it doesn’t apply. Translation: a Nevada mailbox won’t save a Malibu life.

The Math Pushing Stars to Pack

California’s top state income tax rate is 13.3% for the highest earners. On top of that, the state’s SDI payroll tax (used to fund disability and paid family leave) now hits all wages with no cap, 1.1% in 2024 and 1.2% in 2025, which is why some advisors talk about an “all‑in” bite on wage income.

By contrast, Florida, Texas, Tennessee, and Nevada tax no personal income, a simple pitch that lands with anyone staring at eight figures of back‑end points. (Florida and Texas are among nine no‑income‑tax states; Nevada’s tax agency spells it out plainly.)

So Who’s Moving and Who’s Making it Work?