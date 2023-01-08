Home > News NEWS An Honest Talk With Adam Moryto

Adam Moryto is a talented Canadian actor whose big-screen debut as “Jimmy” in Pawn marked the beginning of a long and fulfilling career. An alumnus of St. Andrew's College and the University of Western Ontario, Adam has used a mix of his creative ingenuity and intellectual prowess to impact film audiences across Canada and beyond. QUESTION: What specifically made acting so appealing to you? AM: Initially, I looked up to movie stars as personal heroes. Watching Sean Connery as the original Bond in Dr. No and Sandra Bullock in Miss Congeniality significantly impacted my childhood. Movies were everything when I was young. It’s all anyone talked about; it’s what everyone did on the weekends; it’s where I had my first date. There was something almost superhuman about being a movie star that transcended conscious reality. And I have old memories that I knew inspired me, like making my mom laugh by making impressions of other people. I enjoy making people feel their emotions. The most rewarding aspect of acting is seeing that reaction and knowing you had an impact.

Article continues below advertisement

QUESTION: What do you think about method acting versus non-method acting? AM: I have steered away from method acting. It eats away a lot of your year, forces you to cut ties with yourself, and become fully immersed in a role outside the set. And, listen, I’m all for thorough preparation and being prepared, but when it starts to kill other parts of my life I enjoy, that’s when I draw the line. And I know this opinion might not be everyone’s, but I have found that non-method actors give just as good performances as method actors. For example, Tom Hanks isn’t a method actor, and I think his performance in the last scene of Captain Phillips, which was improvised, was one of the most compelling scenes I've seen in the previous five years.

QUESTION: Any notable actors you have worked with? And what were they like? AM: I have been fortunate to work with Academy Award winners Jennifer Connelly and Forest Whitaker. Jennifer and Forest are great. They’re laid back and down to earth. Nicolas Cage was the one guy I got to spend time with. He has this fascination with spiders. So he asked me if I had a connection to try and get this purple tarantula out of the Amazon and into California so he could have it as a pet. He also really loves fishing, so we had that in joint. Other notables are Ethan Hawke, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Ron Perlman, who became a good friend, Paul Walter Hauser, Josh Hutcherson, and Travis Fimmel. Ethan and I did two movies together, one in Northern Ontario called “Born To Be Blue,” and the other called “Stockholm,” filmed in Hamilton, Ontario. He’s as intelligent at producing and seeing things on set as he is talented as an actor. He’s one of those guys you can learn a lot from by just watching him. He’s also very family oriented, which was excellent. We got to go to the SXSW Film Festival and The Gotham Awards together, where they gave him an Independent Film Tribute Award. He’s a guy I hope I get to work with again soon. Travis is a cool guy too. He’s an Aussie boy who loves to fish, and I remember when we were filming “Delia’s Gone” during Covid, and he wanted his cabin to be by a lake so he could go fishing during quarantine. Arnold’s a nice guy, but he’s super intense on set. I filmed a scene with him for his new Netflix show, which was pretty intimidating. Finally, Josh and I spent a reasonable amount of time together filming “Littlemouth” in Grand Cayman. We went diving; fishing had a good amount of smoked barbecue, and had solid man-dates.

Article continues below advertisement

QUESTION: What projects are you working on? AM: Currently, I’m looking to co-star in a biopic about Guns N’ Roses early days before they were famous. I can’t say much about it, but I hope it happens. We’re also in pre-production for a film about a mad scientist who infects a colony of mutant monkeys with a virus deadly to humans on a remote island, hell-bent on releasing them to destroy the rest of the world. I can’t say the name of it, but it’s an excellent script, and I think it will land well with a younger audience of today. The virus is a metaphor for the division in our world today and certain schools of thought some people want destroyed for good. I’m also finishing up ADR and post-production on “The Baker,” starring Ron Perlman, Elias Koteas, Joel David Moore, and Harvey Keitel, as well as “The Retirement Plan,” starring Nicolas Cage. And my last project, “Littlemouth,” a sci-fi thriller starring Isabelle Fuhrman, Josh Hutcherson, David Thewlis, and Dennis Quaid, is set to release at the end of this year.

QUESTION: Where are you living these days? AM: Right now, I’m spending the winter in Barbados, where I usually spend half the year, and then after that, I try to divide my time between Toronto and LA. But it’s wherever my projects are shooting. So where they go, I go. , That’s the beauty of not working a stable 9-5 job. You get to travel for work pretty much every time. I’ve thought about giving up my residency in Canada and moving to LA or Barbados full-time, but I don’t think I can. It’s my home. I love it so much.

Article continues below advertisement

QUESTION: Do you have a girlfriend or significant other? AM: Yes, I do. I’ve been with my girlfriend Caitlin Cohan, for a long time. She’s from the same small town as me in Ontario. We even knew each other in high school but didn’t start seeing each other until years after I graduated college. She’s been a big part of my story and my recovery. She stuck by me and helped me through the very worst of my addiction. I’m grateful to have her in my life, and I see a great future in building a life and family together.

QUESTION: Can you tell us the worst thing you ever did in your addiction or the worst thing that happened to you? AM: Well, I definitely can’t tell you the worst thing I ever did, but I will say one time I was drugged by a prostitute who then put me under duress to write a check for 500K. I came back to reality the following day and immediately closed the account. She then tried to sue me for it, and it ended up being my word vs. hers, claiming it was a ‘gift.’ It eventually got tossed out in court, but it took a lot of legal fees and headaches. So, if I ever crave it, I remember times like that and think about where I’ll end up if I choose to take anything. It’s nothing to mess around with.

Article continues below advertisement

QUESTION: What’s the craziest thing you’ve ever seen in a rehab? AM: I had this neighbor who was detoxing from benzos pretty severely. The place was tapering him off way too fast. He was super sick and anxious. He was pushing through, but one afternoon he just looked at me and said, “Thank you for always being there for me, man. I won’t forget it. So, I went to the gym, and when I came back to check on him, he was hanging from the ceiling with his bedsheets looped around his neck. The cops, ambulance, and firefighters showed up, but he was already dead when they got to him. So sad to see firsthand what addiction does to people. That’s why I have a problem with anyone who judges people who are an addiction. They see it as a choice or weakness, not something that can’t be controlled. The problem is that some people can drink and use drugs responsibly, so they wonder why everyone can’t do that. They don’t understand that once you’ve crossed the line into addiction, there’s no going back, and the body’s allergy and the mind’s obsession get activated every time you use. By allergy of the body, I mean craving. Once you have one, you desire another, and another, and another, and it’s never enough, and you have no control over stopping. You’re a prisoner in your own body, watching yourself go through the motions of continuing to use. And those motions eventually end up killing you.

QUESTION: So, what is it that keeps you sober today? AM: Well, many things. My sober group of friends who instrumental to me. My core group of school friends from St. Andrew’s, whom I consider my brothers and other alcoholics and addicts. Being of service is enormous—the gym. My family is pretty much all sober as well. Caitlin, probably my most extensive support system, also decided to get sober, and our relationship improved. We started naturally, and now we’ve grown and evolved to a place where our relationship is healthier, I think anyways, than ever before. There’s trust, communication, and respect. Those things are pretty much impossible to have in active addiction. I also consider fishing a big part of my recovery. I enjoy doing it much more than anything else, and every day is a different adventure. That’s why I want to start a show surrounding it. I can bring those remote places to all generations through a camera and TV screen. You would be amazed at the fish we catch 900 feet in Barbados. Aliens. Things people would never know even existed. Everyone is keen on exploring space when aliens are on Earth beneath the surface.

QUESTION: How do you define success? AM: That’s an interesting one. Usually, the definition of success involves materialistic things of money, sports cars, watches, houses, a business, etc. I had that. I had all that. I remember having like 30M in cash, cars, and condos and crying to sleep in withdrawal every night. I had this enormous revelation in this sober living called Ethos House in Culver City, California. The first week there was horrible. I had no money or contact with the outside world, and I didn’t think I needed to be there. And I was in a bunk bed, on top. And this blanket I had was made of scratchy wool, and I dreaded going to sleep every night. I kept asking this manager, Tuck, if I could get a different one. He kept saying we’ll see. Finally, eleven days later, he said, “Hey, good news. We found one for you. And it’s not wool.” I was ecstatic. y told everyone in the house. It was big news. I had a smile on my face for the whole day. Then I realized something. I was happier than I had been in like six months with all that I had because I would have a better sleep than I did the night before. Gratitude is vital to success. If you can find a way to be grateful and appreciate what you have at the moment instead of living in the past or future, things we have no control over, you’ve found success. And that is what brings inner peace. Once you have that, you’ll be unbreakable.