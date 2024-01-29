Home > Photos PHOTOS HOT PICS! Camila Cabello At 2024 Pegasus World Cup in Florida, 50 Cent performs at E11EVEN Nightclub Miami 10 Year anniversary

Source: Alexander Tamargo / Getty Images)

Camila Cabello attended the Pegasus World Cup presented by Baccarat took place in front of a crowd of 10,000+ fans at Gulfstream Park in South Florida on January 27th 2024.

Source: Alexander Tamargo / Getty Images)

Calvin Harris performed for a crowd of 10,000+ fans at Gulfstream Park in South Florida for the Pegasus World Cup presented by Baccarat in South Florida on January 27th 2024.

Source: mega

Dakota Johnson seen walking into the SNL after party at Zuma NYC after hosting the show on Saturday January 27th 2024. Other guest attending the party at Zuma NYC included Sasha Obama, Maisy Biden, Demi Moore, Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Melanie Griffith, & Antonio Banderas and Jimmy Fallon, who was playing the guitar at the entrance.

Source: @ADINAYEV

50 Cent performs at E11EVEN Miami for the first weekend of their 10 Year Anniversary on Saturday, January 27, 2024.

Source: Diana Zapata/BFA

Lauren Sánchez and Stacey Bendet attended the Alice + Olivia Galentine party on January 26th in Palm Beach. Stacy Bendet hosted 150 guests who enjoyed Casamigos specialty cocktails curated just for the event.

Ariana DeBose’s skin looks stunning after being prepped by Makeup Artist Harold James with Argylle world premiere in London. Actressskin looks stunning after being prepped by Makeup Artist Harold James with Cetaphil Daily Oil-Free Hydrating Lotion before theworld premiere in London.

Source: michael simon

Tyler Cameron hit the pickleball courts in his Florida hometown where he sipped on Austin Cocktails, his favorite courtside cocktail to enjoy with friends.

Source: RETRO

Real Housewives of Miami Guerdy Abraira and Nicole Martin at the grand opening of Miami’s new hotspot, Casa Matilda, in Miami Beach.

Source: getty/haute living

Haute Living New York celebrated Katie Couric’s magazine cover with Oceania Cruises, HL Real Estate Group and Whispering Angel at Scarpetta in NYC.

Source: nesrin danan

Olivia Munn and Founder Allison Ellsworth unveil the brand’s viral Wild Berry flavor at the poppi mart in LA.

Source: Nesrin Danan

poppi investor Olivia Munn stuns while celebrating the future of soda at the brand's inaugural pop-up, the poppi mart.

Source: michael simom

Erin Lichy makes her kids treats while looking comfortable in her Terez x MLB cropped crew in anticipation for baseball season.

Source: michael simon

Antoni Porowski and his rescue pup Neon unpack a kit from Figo Pet Insurance to plan for a healthy year ahead.