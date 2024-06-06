How to Convert ISO to MP4 Free and Fast?

Part 2: 3 Best Ways to Convert ISO to MP4

2.1. Convert ISO to MP4 with DVDFab DVD Ripper

DVDFab DVD Ripper is a powerful and professional tool that allows you to quickly and effortlessly convert DVD to MP4 formats, along with a variety of other preset output formats such as MKV, AVI, and FLAC.

It grants you the ability to tailor video quality to your preferences, whether standard, high-quality, or fast speed for a smaller file size, and the ability to personalize videos with features like cropping, trimming, watermarks, playback speed adjustment, and subtitles.

Additionally, it supports Windows and macOS platforms. A license is required to unlock all features for ripping or converting commercial DVDs that typically feature copy protection, but ISO files without any copy protection can be easily manipulated with the free DVD Ripper.

Here is the step-by-step guide on how to convert ISO to MP4 free with DVDFab DVD Ripper: