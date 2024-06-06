How to Convert ISO to MP4 Free and Fast?
Part 1: Why People Convert ISO to MP4
MP4 is a popular video file format commonly used for streaming and storing videos online, as well as for a variety of devices such as cameras and smartphones. Compared with ISO files, MP4 has a smaller file size but better compatibility, making it easy to store on portable hard disks when traveling (including motor home trips). Are you looking for a free ISO to MP4 converter for easy storage and playback? Check out this tutorial to learn about how to convert ISO to MP4 free and fast.
Part 2: 3 Best Ways to Convert ISO to MP4
2.1. Convert ISO to MP4 with DVDFab DVD Ripper
DVDFab DVD Ripper is a powerful and professional tool that allows you to quickly and effortlessly convert DVD to MP4 formats, along with a variety of other preset output formats such as MKV, AVI, and FLAC.
It grants you the ability to tailor video quality to your preferences, whether standard, high-quality, or fast speed for a smaller file size, and the ability to personalize videos with features like cropping, trimming, watermarks, playback speed adjustment, and subtitles.
Additionally, it supports Windows and macOS platforms. A license is required to unlock all features for ripping or converting commercial DVDs that typically feature copy protection, but ISO files without any copy protection can be easily manipulated with the free DVD Ripper.
Here is the step-by-step guide on how to convert ISO to MP4 free with DVDFab DVD Ripper:
- Download and install DVDFab DVD Ripper on your computer.
- Launch the software, switch to the "Ripper" module on the left pane, and use the "+Add Source" button to load the ISO file you want to convert. You can also drag and drop the ISO file directly to the main interface.
- Select MP4 as the output format. Choose the chapter range and then unselect those unwanted audio and subtitle tracks per your need.
4. Customize the video using the desired settings. You can use the Trim function to get your favorite clips and go to the Advanced Settings panel to adjust the video and audio parameters. If you need more custom options, open the Video Edit window.
5. Click on the "Start" button to begin the conversion process.
6. Once the conversion is complete, you can find the MP4 file in the designated output folder.
2.2. Convert ISO to MP4 with HandBrake
HandBrake, a widely-used open-source ISO to MP4 converter, offers a variety of presets to help you select the ideal settings for your device, ensuring a seamless conversion process with options for standard or high quality. Its user-friendly interface makes it simple and quick to use, allowing you to easily find the perfect balance between quality and file size, particularly useful for those with limited disk space.
Additionally, HandBrake is free, works across different platforms, and supports a wide range of multimedia inputs, including DVDs and Blu-rays without copy protection. While it may lack some advanced customization features found in other ISO to MP4 converters, HandBrake remains a reliable choice for efficient and high-quality conversions.
Following the step-by-step guide here for how to convert ISO to MP4 with HandBrake:
- Download and install HandBrake on your computer.
- Open the software and drag or drop the Blu-ray or DVD ISO file to the main interface, or click the "Open Source" button to load the ISO file.
3. Select MP4 as the output format, choose the preset option, and adjust any desired settings.
4. Click on the "Start Encode" button to begin the conversion of Blu-ray/DVD ISO to MP4.
5. Wait till the conversion is complete, and then find the MP4 file in the output folder you set before.
2.3. Convert ISO to MP4 Online
If you prefer a convenient online solution for converting ISO to MP4, consider using https://iso-to-mp4.file-converter-online.com/. This free converter allows you to easily convert Blu-ray and DVD ISO to MP4 without the need for any software installation. It even accepts URLs as input.
However, keep in mind that there may be limitations on conversion speed and privacy for users. Free accounts are restricted to converting ISO files up to 0.75 GB in size, but signing up for an account allows for larger files up to 20 GB to be converted into MP4 format.
For information on how to convert ISO to MP4 with this online tool, follow the step-by-step guide here:
- Visit the online converter website (https://iso-to-mp4.file-converter-online.com/) on your browser.
- Upload the ISO file you want to convert or provide a link to the file.
- Check the target file type and change it if required (MP4).
4. Hit the "Start Converting!" Button
5. Wait till the conversion finishes and then download the file.
Part 3: Conclusion
Overall, when it comes to converting ISO to MP4 format, there are various options available to cater to different preferences and requirements. Whether you opt for professional software like DVDFab DVD Ripper, a user-friendly tool like HandBrake, or an online converter, you can easily find a solution that best suits your needs. By choosing the right converter, you can effortlessly convert ISO to MP4 and enjoy your videos on various devices without any hassle.