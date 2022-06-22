Daily Checkout: The 'Bloss' Balm/Gloss Hybrid You’ll Love All Summer Long — Shop Now

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Welcome to The Daily Checkout, a new, daily series where our editors share their favorite beauty and fashion products. From tried-and-true makeup staples to newly-tested items we already adore, we'll be breaking down what we love and why — for the sake of beauty itself.

When it comes to summer beauty, no task is as daunting as sourcing the perfect summer lip item. Whether it be scouring the shelves of Sephora or parsing through Amazon reviews to find a product that offers shine sans stick and a fresh wash of pigment without leaving behind a parched pout, it takes time and several trials to find your own hidden gem.

But for OK!’s E-Commerce editor Rebecca Friedman, it seems finding a go-to summer lip was as simple as checking her mailbox. Earlier this summer, beauty company Jamie Makeup sent her a trio of their iconic “Blosses” — a balm/gloss hybrid— to review, an experiment that culminated in the writer discovering her latest seasonal beauty must-have.

“My lips get irritated super easily and sometimes lip glosses/lip tints can be super drying and harsh on my sensitive lips,” Rebecca says. “But this product feels so smooth when applying and gives such a pretty color and glow.”

These tints, Rebecca says, have a myriad of uses, providing a polished look that translates from the beach to the office.

“I love the bright option for the summer but also love the neutral-toned one for work purposes or if I am wearing an outfit that already is color popping on its own,” she shares. “I love the clear gloss for when I am simply on a 'hot girl walk' or running errands because I feel put together without necessarily wanting a lip shade on,” the editor continues, noting that the pink-toned shades also offer a perfect “pop of color” to any look.

But it’s not just the formula and tints that have Rebecca going crazy for this unique beauty item. The product’s signature packaging and application method also offer an added bonus.

“My favorite part about is that you twist to release the Bloss through which comes out through these tiny holes,” she explains. “You don't have to spend your summer with melted lipstick and gooey lipgloss.”

