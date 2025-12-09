'She Was Cheating With Diddy': Jennifer Lopez's Ex-Husband Ojani Noa Tears Apart Singer in Scathing Rant Denying S-- Tape Claims

Article continues below advertisement

Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband Ojani Noa didn't hold back in his latest attack against the star. Noa, who was briefly married to Lopez from 1997 until their split the following year, once again took to social media with a lengthy rant about the "On the Floor" singer. Lopez's ex accused her of cheating on him with Sean "Diddy" Combs and referenced Suge Knight's past claims that the FBI found tapes of the Marry Me actress during Homeland Security's raid of the Bad Boy Records founder's home.

Ojani Noa Claims Jennifer Lopez Was 'Trying to Hurt' Him

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez's ex Ojani Noa claimed she cheated on him with Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

After claiming Lopez "couldn't keep it in her pants" in a harsh statement last month, Noa returned to Instagram on Monday, December 8, to slam Lopez and her mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez, for suing him in the early 2000s over his alleged plans to release a tape of him and the "Let's Get Loud" hitmaker having intercourse. Denying a tape of such content ever existed in the first place, Noa accused Lopez and her mom of using "false accusations maliciously" toward him. "[It] wasn't true, yet very damaging allegations. I was very angry, very upset. Every time we went to court, I can see they were trying to hurt me, to damage my name," he declared.

Jennifer Lopez's Ex-Husband Accuses Her of 'Trying to Put' Him 'in Jail'

Source: MEGA Ojani Noa denied ever having an inappropriate tape of him and ex-wife Jennifer Lopez.

Noa continued, "This went on for months, years to even to the point that (JLO) even tried to put me in jail. She was now accusing me of [being] a 'CRIMINAL.' She was doing anything malicious towards me, she knew that I didn't HAVE [a] S-- TAPE." Ultimately, Noa said it took "five years" for Lopez and her mother to finally "admit to the judge" that he didn't appear to have an inappropriate tape of the exes being intimate, which led to a "dismissal of the entire case."

Ojani Noa Claims Jennifer Lopez 'Cheated' on Him With Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez's relationship with Sean 'Diddy' Combs resurfaced during his federal trial.

The Cuban actor then used his rant to "fast forward to [the] DIDDY case" and the freak off parties that were exposed in detail in the months leading up to and during Combs' federal s-- trafficking and racketeering trial earlier this year. "As the DIDDY case went on, some people came forward making allegations of an existing S-- TAPE of (JLO). Dated back in 2001," Noa wrote. "She was cheating on me with DIDDY," he alleged. "We got divorced [in] '99, almost 2000, and so she went on dating DIDDY. So apparently there's a S-- TAPE of JLO out there from 2001." According to court documents, Lopez and Noa's marriage ended in a divorce filing 11 months after they tied the knot in 1997. She wasn't linked romantically to Combs until 1999, with their split occurring in 2001.

Source: MEGA Ojani Noa claimed Jennifer Lopez 'tried to put' him 'in jail.'