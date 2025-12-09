'She Was Cheating With Diddy': Jennifer Lopez's Ex-Husband Ojani Noa Tears Apart Singer in Scathing Rant Denying S-- Tape Claims
Dec. 9 2025, Published 9:15 a.m. ET
Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband Ojani Noa didn't hold back in his latest attack against the star.
Noa, who was briefly married to Lopez from 1997 until their split the following year, once again took to social media with a lengthy rant about the "On the Floor" singer.
Lopez's ex accused her of cheating on him with Sean "Diddy" Combs and referenced Suge Knight's past claims that the FBI found tapes of the Marry Me actress during Homeland Security's raid of the Bad Boy Records founder's home.
Ojani Noa Claims Jennifer Lopez Was 'Trying to Hurt' Him
After claiming Lopez "couldn't keep it in her pants" in a harsh statement last month, Noa returned to Instagram on Monday, December 8, to slam Lopez and her mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez, for suing him in the early 2000s over his alleged plans to release a tape of him and the "Let's Get Loud" hitmaker having intercourse.
Denying a tape of such content ever existed in the first place, Noa accused Lopez and her mom of using "false accusations maliciously" toward him.
"[It] wasn't true, yet very damaging allegations. I was very angry, very upset. Every time we went to court, I can see they were trying to hurt me, to damage my name," he declared.
Jennifer Lopez's Ex-Husband Accuses Her of 'Trying to Put' Him 'in Jail'
Noa continued, "This went on for months, years to even to the point that (JLO) even tried to put me in jail. She was now accusing me of [being] a 'CRIMINAL.' She was doing anything malicious towards me, she knew that I didn't HAVE [a] S-- TAPE."
Ultimately, Noa said it took "five years" for Lopez and her mother to finally "admit to the judge" that he didn't appear to have an inappropriate tape of the exes being intimate, which led to a "dismissal of the entire case."
- Jennifer Lopez's Ex-Staffer Insists Star Shouldn't Be Dragged Into Ex Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 'Criminal Misdeeds': 'She Did Not Have Any Idea'
- Jennifer Lopez Is 'Ignoring All Questions' About Ex Sean 'Diddy' Combs, Source Claims: 'She Can't Ignore the Anxiety That Comes Every Time His Name Is Mentioned'
- Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Friend Called Jennifer Lopez a 'Disloyal B----' in 2002 Interview That Resurfaces After Rapper's Arrest
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Ojani Noa Claims Jennifer Lopez 'Cheated' on Him With Sean 'Diddy' Combs
The Cuban actor then used his rant to "fast forward to [the] DIDDY case" and the freak off parties that were exposed in detail in the months leading up to and during Combs' federal s-- trafficking and racketeering trial earlier this year.
"As the DIDDY case went on, some people came forward making allegations of an existing S-- TAPE of (JLO). Dated back in 2001," Noa wrote.
"She was cheating on me with DIDDY," he alleged. "We got divorced [in] '99, almost 2000, and so she went on dating DIDDY. So apparently there's a S-- TAPE of JLO out there from 2001."
According to court documents, Lopez and Noa's marriage ended in a divorce filing 11 months after they tied the knot in 1997. She wasn't linked romantically to Combs until 1999, with their split occurring in 2001.
Noa went on to reference a 2001 lawsuit filed by Lopez against Knight and his label Death Row Records over claims he was plotting to release an alleged s-- tape of her with an ex-boyfriend.
Knight's lawyers vehemently denied the existence of a s-- tape involving Lopez, with the case eventually being settled and dropped in 2002 after the court confirmed there was no video in his possession.
"So for almost 5 years she damaged my name, my persona by lying making false and malicious bulls--- claims against me. She accused me of wrongdoing, she even tried to put me in jail. It shows you who she really is," Noa concluded.