Jessica Simpson Rocks Edgy Outfit With Cutouts, Insists She Doesn't Let People's Criticism 'Get The Best Of Me': Photos
Jessica Simpson never fails to turn heads.
While in New York City, the singer stepped out of her hotel on Thursday, April 13, in a black shirt and matching pants that featured sexy cutouts from head to toe. The star added an oversized pair of sunglasses, platform booties and tons of jewelry for final touches, leaving her locks down in loose waves.
The daring look is one of several showstoppers she's worn throughout her visit to NYC, as she's also donned a yellow cut-out minidress, a one-shoulder gown and a corset-style dress.
The bevy of outfits come amid concerns that the mom-of-three, 42, is going too far on her weight loss journey.
"Her clothes hang off her and her cheeks are sunken. She doesn't even look like herself anymore," one insider told an outlet, noting her friends are "worried" about how many pounds she's dropped. "Jessica's naturally curvy. It doesn't seem healthy for her to be so thin."
Fans have noticed Simpson's face has been changing a bit too, with many begging her to stop altering her plumped up pout.
Having faced body bullied for years, the "Irresistible" singer is brushing off the negativity and focusing on expanding her fashion line, The Jessica Simpson Collection.
"The older I get, I lean into the free-spirited version of myself: connecting my personality with my eccentricities! I never let people's judgments get the best of me. My confidence is showing up as I am," she told a publication of ignoring the haters.
"I find design inspiration everywhere," she said, adding that if an idea comes to her in a dream, she quickly jots it down after waking up.
"My team and I are very close to the design process, so by the time the season arrives we already know what we want to shoot and have our vision for how we will shoot it," shared the former reality star.
Her latest threads are made for warm weather, so of course, she had to include a few pairs of Daisy Duke-style shorts, admitting she owns a "ridiculous number" of denim bottoms herself.
