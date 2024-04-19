Joy Behar Makes NSFW Comment About Eclipse She Didn't Care About: 'What Was I Missing?'
Joy Behar cannot understand why people were fascinated by the recent eclipse.
During the Friday, April 19, episode of The View, meteorologist Ginger Zee joined the women at the Hot Topics table to discuss how the world was fascinated by the solar event on April 8. However, the comedian, 81, could not understand the buzz.
"We want to ask you about the solar eclipse, which we had two weeks ago. I missed it, I was at home watching Netflix," Behar told the weather specialist.
"I'm not interested. I'm very unpoetic. It looked cloudy out. What am I going to look at?" the longtime host noted about her lack of interest in the historic moment.
Behar then pressed Zee about why the moment was huge for her and what she didn't get about the eclipse. "I was reading that you were very emotional about it. So, what was I missing? I missed something. What did I miss, exactly? Was there some kind of orgasm I was supposed to have?" the Joy Behar: Say Anything! alum asked earnestly.
The meteorologist took the comment in stride, adding, "Essentially, yes! Four full minutes. Can you imagine? You missed that! Tough to recreate."
Behar has never been one to hold back when making NSFW comments. During an October 2023 appearance on "The View: Behind the Table" podcast, she made some interesting statements about what goes on in her bedroom.
When asked how she keeps her energy up before getting intimate, she admitted, "A martini on an empty stomach in the middle of the afternoon is key."
"And think of somebody that you really wanna sleep with!" she jokingly added. "People say you should think about an actor, like George Clooney or something. That's not what I do."
Alyssa Farah Griffin asked whether that meant she thought of "past lovers," to which Behar admitted she does allow her mind drift to former partners.
Behar also gave her takes on how single people date nowadays, emphasizing she was "so glad" she was older because apps like Tinder, Bumble, Hinge and other platforms were "the worst idea I've ever heard of."
"Online dating is the worst. Meet them at a bar, get drunk and go home with them, that's the way to do it," she continued. "I would just write, 'If you wanna know more about me, take me out for a drink.' I'm not telling them all my assets! No!"