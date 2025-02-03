Kanye West and Bianca Censori Kicked Out of 2025 Grammy Awards After Shocking Nearly Nude Red Carpet Moment: Report
Kanye West and wife Bianca Censori were reportedly escorted out of the 2025 Grammy Awards after the designer dropped her fur coat on the red carpet only to reveal she was wearing a sheer piece of fabric that almost fully exposed her nude body.
It's been reported the pair arrived at the event "uninvited with an entourage of about five people" before they were removed from the venue. However, the social media post has since been removed.
As OK! previously reported, West and Censori walked onto the red carpet on Sunday, February 2, wearing very different outfits from one another.
While the rapper sported a simple all-black ensemble, his wife wore a long fur coat. At one point, she turned her back to the cameras as she dropped the coat from her shoulders exposing her almost completely naked body.
As the wild moment made rounds on X, formerly known as Twitter, viewers were shocked by the risqué outfit and many appeared to blame West.
One user penned, "We’re tired of him exposing her. Find a new idea Ye," and another said, "This is a serious question: What do either of them really *get* out of this? It’s so tacky and tired."
Entertainment Tonight reported Censori and West were kicked out.