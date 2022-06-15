Keke Palmer Took Red Carpet Style To Infinity + Beyond With Bridal Gown At ‘Lightyear’ Premiere — Get The Look

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Feathered and fabulous! Earlier this week, actress Keke Palmer made headlines after attending the UK premiere of her new film, Toy Story-spinoff Lightyear, in a stunning, strapless ankle-length white gown with feather trim from 16Arlington, an outfit she seemingly took great lengths to keep looking picture-perfect.

“All I gotta say is… never doubt my commitment to the look,” the Nope star captioned an Instagram post featuring two photos, one depicting her on the red carpet and another of her laying down on the way to the event. “2nd pic = ya girl laying down in the car so I could bring y’all this dress looking CRISP.”