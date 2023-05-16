OK Magazine
Ken Roasto 'Immediately Fired' From ABC After Hurling This Hot Mic Slur at Female Co-Anchor: Source

ken roasto fired abc after hurling hot mic slur female co anchor
Source: @shirlabc7/instagram
By:

May 16 2023, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

A source is spilling on what really went down behind-the-scenes when Ken Rosato was abruptly axed from his Eyewitness News This Morning position last week.

According to a report, the ABC star called his co-anchor Shirleen Allicot a "c***" during "an open mic" moment, resulting in him being "immediately fired."

ken roasto fired abc after hurling hot mic slur female co anchor
However, another source told the outlet he spewed the insult while off air.

Roasto's rep wouldn't confirm or deny the speculation, but they did shut down gossip that his departure was due to racism.

"Being fired for any racial slur is 100 percent inaccurate and untrue," a statement read. "Ken Rosato had a benchmark of 20 years at WABC of supporting all equality."

ken roasto fired abc after hurling hot mic slur female co anchor
The news station hasn't publicly acknowledged the ordeal, though his fellow employees allegedly received an email that said the journalist, 56, "is no longer with WABC," though they thanked "him for his years of service."

Allicot hasn't commented on the situation either.

Any tension between the two wasn't visible when the cameras rolled, as the mom-of-three has even posted quite a few photos of them together on her Instagram page.

ABC
ABC
ken roasto fired abc after hurling hot mic slur female co anchor
This is just one of countless scandals for the network over the past several months, as they also fired GMA3 co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach after their affair was exposed. When the news first broke in November 2022, they took an indefinite hiatus from the program, but once the company concluded a three-month investigation, they were permanently given the boot.

"After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” a spokesperson stated at the time. "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

It wasn't until just last week that the show announced journalists Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan would be filling their spots. Up until then, the morning show featured a bevy of rotating guest hosts.

Page Six reported on the details of Rosato's firing.

