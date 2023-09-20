Khloé Kardashian Accused of Scamming Fans With Luxe Giveaway: 'Nobody Ever Wins These'
Khloé Kardashian's supporters aren't happy with one of her recent social media posts.
On Monday, September 18, the mom-of-two announced she teamed up with the brand HighKey Clout to launch a giveaway of designer goods — but many people called her out, claiming the contests never actually result in any winners.
"It's Khloé, and it's giveaway time. HighKey and I are so excited to be giving away some fabulous prizes," she said in the video while showcasing a red purse and revealing the rules, which includes following a certain number of accounts and commenting on the post.
"Everything is divine, you're not going to regret it," the Strong Looks Better Naked author continued. "HighKey and myself, we want to bless some people. And look how cute this Birkin is!"
The other items up for grabs were iMac computers, Louis Vuitton bags and Guggi purses, with nine things in total available.
While some excitedly entered the contest, others pointed out that Kardashian has done these giveaways in the past — yet no one ever seems to come out victorious.
"In [your] scamming bag khloe i love to see it," one person commented, referring to the fact that the reality star was being paid for the post.
"It’s came [sic] out the winners actually didn’t get it. It’s a scam that got publicity a year and a half ago," wrote a second Instagram user, with a third writing, "But nobody ever wins these things."
Another called out the star for following in Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick's footsteps, noting the two "got sued about it all, so no idea why khloe is doing it still."
Just one day later, the Revenge Body host's social uploads took a much more serious turn, as she shared photos of the surgery she underwent to have a melanoma spot removed.
"Because we had to remove a tumor from my cheek, I was left with an indention," she explained of why her face looked aletered. "I am definitely not complaining because I would rather have an indention than melanoma any day. I am so incredibly grateful to all the doctors who helped and continue to help me with my skin cancer journey."
"I look insane in these pics but I'm just so happy that my face is slowly coming back together ha! I don't even know how else to word this," she continued, noting she's having filler procedures done to try and restore the appearance of her cheek. "I waited over nine months to get this filled by the way. Patience is everything and of course we have to make sure medically everything is all safe."
The Good American co-founder concluded her posts by encouraging everyone to get routine check-ups.
"I never imagined that this tiny spec would turn into skin cancer and I can't fathom what could have possibly happened had I not gone to the doctor to get it looked at," she said. "Paying attention to our skin and our body, no matter how small, is so important."