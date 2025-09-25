Kim Kardashian's Ex Ray J Claims He's Helping Feds Build a RICO Case Against Reality Star and Her Mom Kris Jenner: 'Worse Than Diddy'

Article continues below advertisement

Ray J claimed Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner could face a federal RICO case.

"The federal RICO I'm about to drop on Kris and Kim is about to be crazy," Ray J said during the livestream. "I'm talking about, I'm on the news every day. I'mma say a lot of s---. Anybody that is cool with Kim, they need to tell her now, the feds is coming. There's nothing I can do about it, it's worse than Diddy."

Ray J claims he is helping the feds build a major RICO case against Kim Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner and says the case is “worse than Diddy’s”

pic.twitter.com/VereS47zVG — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) September 24, 2025

So far, Ray J hasn’t shown any proof or offered more details, and no evidence has surfaced to support what he’s saying. RICO cases fall under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act — a law usually used to go after organized crime syndicates and drug cartels.

Kim Kardashian and the musician dated for three years from 2003 to 2006.

As OK! previously reported, Combs, 55, was found guilty in August on two prostitution-related charges. However, he dodged convictions for racketeering and s-- trafficking. Just months after the federal trial in New York City, the embattled exec was slapped with more disturbing allegations from his former stylist, Deonte Nash.

Nash filed a lawsuit accusing Combs of sexual battery, human trafficking and other shocking claims. The lawsuit was filed less than two weeks before Judge Arun Subramanian is expected to deliver Combs’ official sentencing on Friday, October 3.

Ray J has not provided any proof for his claims against the famous family.

"The horrors Mr. Nash experienced continue to plague him even after his employment ended," court documents obtained by TMZ stated, alleging Combs assaulted him on "multiple occasions."

The R&B singer compared it to the investigation against Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

Nash’s legal team described working for Combs as a “nightmare” that lasted almost 10 years. They claimed he was subjected to “a decade of sexual and physical assault, sexual and verbal harassment, trafficking, degradation and humiliation, threats to his life and well-being, stalking, control and psychological manipulation.” Nash also testified earlier this year during Combs’ trial in NYC. When asked by defense lawyers if he intended to sue, Nash replied, "No, I’m focused on getting out of here," explaining that he hired attorneys “to protect me” — not to chase a lawsuit.