or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Ray J
OK LogoNEWS

Kim Kardashian's Ex Ray J Claims He's Helping Feds Build a RICO Case Against Reality Star and Her Mom Kris Jenner: 'Worse Than Diddy'

ray j helping feds build rico case
Source: MEGA; @krisjenner/Instagram

Ray J claimed Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner could face a federal RICO case 'worse than Diddy.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 25 2025, Published 7:14 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Ray J is stirring up major drama with some shocking new claims about Kim Kardashian and her mom, Kris Jenner.

The 44-year-old R&B singer, best known for the infamous 2007 s-- tape with the SKIMS founder that surfaced a year after their breakup, went live with Chrisean Rock and claimed the Kardashians could be staring down a legal investigation.

He even compared it to the one that took down Sean “Diddy” Combs earlier this year.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Ray J claimed Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner could face a federal RICO case.
Source: MEGA

Ray J claimed Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner could face a federal RICO case.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

"The federal RICO I'm about to drop on Kris and Kim is about to be crazy," Ray J said during the livestream. "I'm talking about, I'm on the news every day. I'mma say a lot of s---. Anybody that is cool with Kim, they need to tell her now, the feds is coming. There's nothing I can do about it, it's worse than Diddy."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @FearedBuck/X
Article continues below advertisement

So far, Ray J hasn’t shown any proof or offered more details, and no evidence has surfaced to support what he’s saying.

RICO cases fall under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act — a law usually used to go after organized crime syndicates and drug cartels.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Kim Kardashian and the musician dated for three years from 2003 to 2006.
Source: MEGA

Kim Kardashian and the musician dated for three years from 2003 to 2006.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Combs, 55, was found guilty in August on two prostitution-related charges. However, he dodged convictions for racketeering and s-- trafficking.

Just months after the federal trial in New York City, the embattled exec was slapped with more disturbing allegations from his former stylist, Deonte Nash.

MORE ON:
Ray J

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Nash filed a lawsuit accusing Combs of sexual battery, human trafficking and other shocking claims. The lawsuit was filed less than two weeks before Judge Arun Subramanian is expected to deliver Combs’ official sentencing on Friday, October 3.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Ray J has not provided any proof for his claims against the famous family.
Source: MEGA

Ray J has not provided any proof for his claims against the famous family.

Article continues below advertisement

"The horrors Mr. Nash experienced continue to plague him even after his employment ended," court documents obtained by TMZ stated, alleging Combs assaulted him on "multiple occasions."

Article continues below advertisement
image of The R&B singer compared it to the investigation against Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
Source: MEGA

The R&B singer compared it to the investigation against Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

Article continues below advertisement

Nash’s legal team described working for Combs as a “nightmare” that lasted almost 10 years. They claimed he was subjected to “a decade of sexual and physical assault, sexual and verbal harassment, trafficking, degradation and humiliation, threats to his life and well-being, stalking, control and psychological manipulation.”

Nash also testified earlier this year during Combs’ trial in NYC.

When asked by defense lawyers if he intended to sue, Nash replied, "No, I’m focused on getting out of here," explaining that he hired attorneys “to protect me” — not to chase a lawsuit.

The plaintiff began working for Combs in 2008 at the age of 21 and stayed until about 2018 — around the same time Combs was in a decade-long relationship with Cassie Ventura, who also testified against him in court, accusing him of abuse.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.