'Is the Baby With the Nanny?': Kourtney Kardashian Fans Worry About Rocky's Safety in New TikTok Video
Kourtney Kardashian uploaded a video of herself doing ASMR — a.k.a. Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response that refers to the "tingly" feeling some people experience in response to certain sounds — but some people were concerned about her newborn son, Rocky, as in one take, she played with fire.
"sweet dreams courtesy of @lemme sleep," she captioned the clip via Instagram, which showed her in her silk pajamas as she lit a candle, read, slurped a drink all while a microphone was dangling in her face.
One person wrote, "Is the baby with the nanny?" while another said, "I hope you don’t forget to blow out the candle before you fall asleep!"
One concerned person asked, "Don’t you have a two-month-old?" while another said, "Wait you sleep with a lit candle?!"
"If the baby is in the room, the match smoke is bad for it," a fifth person added.
However, some people couldn't get enough of the hilarious video, which was posted on Monday, January 22. One person said, "She’s trying so hard not to laugh lol," while another added, "She’s so unserious 😂."
A third person added, "Pls never stop making these videos! You’re the best at ASMR."
As OK! previously reported, Kardashian, 44, and Travis Barker, 48, welcomed their son, Rocky, in November. However, the pair waited to show off their new tot to the public for quite some time.
In December 2023, they finally revealed some of his photos on social media. "ROCKY 🖤," the pair captioned the adorable snapshots.
“It really shows the other Kardashians that Kourtney can hold her own and is serious about pulling back from their brand and the whole reality-show circus,” a source said of why they waited so long to debut their little one.
“They literally watch the baby sleep for hours,” said the insider. “They can’t get enough of him. Rocky’s arrival is nothing short of a miracle to them."
Though the Poosh founder shares kids Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and 9-year-old Reign with ex Scott Disick, while the Blink-182 rocker shares Landon, 20, Alabama, 18, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with ex Shanna Moakler, they are cherishing every moment with Rocky.
"This isn’t the first baby for either of them, but it’s been so long since they’ve had a newborn. It’s all new again and they love it," the insider shared.