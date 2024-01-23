OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kourtney Kardashian
OK LogoNEWS

'Is the Baby With the Nanny?': Kourtney Kardashian Fans Worry About Rocky's Safety in New TikTok Video

kourtney fans nervous
Source: @KOURTNEYKARDASH/INSTAGRAM
By:

Jan. 23 2024, Published 10:12 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Kourtney Kardashian uploaded a video of herself doing ASMR — a.k.a. Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response that refers to the "tingly" feeling some people experience in response to certain sounds — but some people were concerned about her newborn son, Rocky, as in one take, she played with fire.

"sweet dreams courtesy of @lemme sleep," she captioned the clip via Instagram, which showed her in her silk pajamas as she lit a candle, read, slurped a drink all while a microphone was dangling in her face.

Article continues below advertisement
kourtney fans nervous
Source: @KOURTNEYKARDASH/INSTAGRAM

Kourtney Kardashian uploaded the video on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

One person wrote, "Is the baby with the nanny?" while another said, "I hope you don’t forget to blow out the candle before you fall asleep!"

One concerned person asked, "Don’t you have a two-month-old?" while another said, "Wait you sleep with a lit candle?!"

"If the baby is in the room, the match smoke is bad for it," a fifth person added.

Article continues below advertisement
kourtney rocky
Source: @KOURTNEYKARDASH/INSTAGRAM

Kourtney Kardashian welcomed son Rocky in November 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

However, some people couldn't get enough of the hilarious video, which was posted on Monday, January 22. One person said, "She’s trying so hard not to laugh lol," while another added, "She’s so unserious 😂."

A third person added, "Pls never stop making these videos! You’re the best at ASMR."

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Kardashian, 44, and Travis Barker, 48, welcomed their son, Rocky, in November. However, the pair waited to show off their new tot to the public for quite some time.

In December 2023, they finally revealed some of his photos on social media. "ROCKY 🖤," the pair captioned the adorable snapshots.

MORE ON:
Kourtney Kardashian
Article continues below advertisement
kourtney
Source: @KOURTNEYKARDASH/INSTAGRAM

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian got married in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

“It really shows the other Kardashians that Kourtney can hold her own and is serious about pulling back from their brand and the whole reality-show circus,” a source said of why they waited so long to debut their little one.

“They literally watch the baby sleep for hours,” said the insider. “They can’t get enough of him. Rocky’s arrival is nothing short of a miracle to them."

Article continues below advertisement
kourtney fans nervous
Source: mega

The pair unveiled new photos of Rocky in December 2 023.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Though the Poosh founder shares kids Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and 9-year-old Reign with ex Scott Disick, while the Blink-182 rocker shares Landon, 20, Alabama, 18, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with ex Shanna Moakler, they are cherishing every moment with Rocky.

"This isn’t the first baby for either of them, but it’s been so long since they’ve had a newborn. It’s all new again and they love it," the insider shared.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.