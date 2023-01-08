Keeping It Real – Lourissa Setu Shares Her Entrepreneurial Journey

People see entrepreneurship as a safe way out of a slogging 9–5 job and into a life of financial freedom. Being your own boss, working on your own terms, and living a fulfilling life. However, not everyone dares to make their dreams a reality by stepping out of their comfort zone. Lourissa Setu, a young entrepreneur and influencer, has stepped into this space to inspire people with her entrepreneurial journey. She is a self-made entrepreneur who has walked the path many hesitate to venture into and is now living the life of her dreams. This is her story—from being broke to retiring from a 9–5 job at just 25.

Lourissa Setu was born and raised in New Zealand, and now lives in Bali. She is an accomplished entrepreneur and affiliate marketer, besides being a social media model and influencer. Her journey to entrepreneurship did not start with a passion for business like many others'. Instead, circumstances forced her to create a solid source of income, and that's when she figured out what works for her.