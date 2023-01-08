Keeping It Real – Lourissa Setu Shares Her Entrepreneurial Journey
People see entrepreneurship as a safe way out of a slogging 9–5 job and into a life of financial freedom. Being your own boss, working on your own terms, and living a fulfilling life. However, not everyone dares to make their dreams a reality by stepping out of their comfort zone. Lourissa Setu, a young entrepreneur and influencer, has stepped into this space to inspire people with her entrepreneurial journey. She is a self-made entrepreneur who has walked the path many hesitate to venture into and is now living the life of her dreams. This is her story—from being broke to retiring from a 9–5 job at just 25.
Lourissa Setu was born and raised in New Zealand, and now lives in Bali. She is an accomplished entrepreneur and affiliate marketer, besides being a social media model and influencer. Her journey to entrepreneurship did not start with a passion for business like many others'. Instead, circumstances forced her to create a solid source of income, and that's when she figured out what works for her.
As a teenager, Lourissa battled depression and often felt helpless and misunderstood for not being able to attend school like other kids. Growing up, she got jobs that barely paid her enough to survive. Adding to her woes, Lourissa had also suffered an intense abusive relationship to the extent that protection orders were put in place for her safety. For years she struggled with her self worth, her confidence, her ability to manage her money and found herself struggling to ever make enough to feel like she was able to progress in life the way she wanted. The last time she found herself broke, Lourissa felt her life had reached rock bottom, so she decided to bounce back higher.
Lourissa realized that she is the only one responsible for all the bad experiences and financial crises she has been struggling with. Also, she realised that she is the one responsible for completely changing her life around. That’s when things started falling into place. She began her entrepreneurial journey as an affiliate marketer in 2019 from her bedroom, with no high-end gadget but just her iPhone. As her business started scaling up, she was able to retire from her 9–5 job in less than 12 months and focus on affiliate marketing.
In 2020, Lourissa first reached her 6-figure earnings. She was able to make the initial deposit for her own house with just a month's earnings from affiliate marketing.
Despite having a successful career as an entrepreneur, Lourissa's journey has not been fair so far. She suffered heavy financial losses when she decided to move into a new journey in crypto and Web3 investments in 2022. Lourissa's affiliate marketing took a backseat for a period of time and realised when she looked back, she hadn’t appreciated the business she had previously successfully built. It was a big lesson learnt but it was what it took to have Lourissa reconnect with her Affiliate Marketing business and start everything from scratch again.
She promised herself that she would be completely devoted to her business and her well-being.
Lourissa has set an example for others who hesitate to venture into entrepreneurship. She wants more people to follow in her own hearts and find the kind of financial independence that she has achieved through affiliate marketing and has helped many people through doing so.
Lourissa believes that life happens to everyone and there will be tough times. However, the biggest lessons come in those times and it doesn't mean one should give up on themselves. Lourissa dreams of reaching 8 figures in the coming years while also inspiring people to do the same with her journey.