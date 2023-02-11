Mathew Perry Looks Exhausted In First Sighting In Months Following Memoir Release
A disheveled Matthew Perry was spotted out and about earlier this week, marking the first time he has been seen in months following his memoir release.
On Wednesday, February 8, the Friends alum was photographed outside of his Hidden Hills home after going for a Starbucks run in Los Angeles. Dressed casually in a gray Henley shirt and jeans, Perry appeared exhausted while watching furniture being delivered to his home.
The last time Perry was seen out in public was back in November 2022 when he attended the GQ Men Of The Year party at the West Hollywood Edition. The actor cleaned up nice for the occasion, opting for a black blazer layered over a gray T-shirt.
Perry appeared to be better than ever on the red carpet, smiling for photos and looking cheerful while engaging with the other attendees.
His high spirits may have had something to do with the success of his memoir release earlier that same month, as the 53-year-old made waves with his tell-all, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.
From detailing his decades-long addiction to drugs and alcohol to reminiscing on his time filming Friends and past failed relationships, Perry didn't hold back from airing out his own dirty laundry — and that of other fellow stars.
- Maggie Wheeler Says It Was 'Challenging To Not Crack Up' When Filming 'Friends' Opposite 'Genius' Matthew Perry: 'He's So Funny'
- 'So Proud!' Courteney Cox Gushes Over 'Friend' Matthew Perry For Success Of Bombshell Memoir
- 'Friends' Scene-Stealer Matthew Perry Explains Why He Still Refuses To Watch The Beloved TV Comedy
In one part of his memoir, Perry looked back on a steamy night with Valerie Bertinelli — who was married to Eddie Van Halen at the time.
Admitting he was "captivated" and "obsessed" with the Hot in Cleveland actress while they were filming the short-lived 1990 sitcom, Sydney — knowing that she was way out of his league — Perry recalled his dream finally coming true one night after her husband "enjoyed the fruits of the vine a little too hard."
Perry finally made his move on Bertinelli and the two had "a long, elaborate make-out session" — one that was never discussed between the two again.
Aside from looking back on his failed love life, Perry confessed in his pages that his colon almost burst from opioid overuse at the age of 49, and that he had to use a colostomy bag for nine months afterwards.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Page Six obtained photos of Perry's outing.