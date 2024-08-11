No. 1 Girl Dad! Matt Damon's Sweetest Moments With His Wife Luciana Barroso and Their 4 Daughters: Photos
He's a family man!
Matt Damon, 53, and wife Luciana Barroso, 46, have managed to keep their love story strong as they raised their beautiful family, which consists of daughters Alexia, 25, Isabella, 18, Gia, 16, and Stella, 13.
Barroso and Damon began their love story in 2003 after meeting at a bar. At the time, Barroso already had daughter Alexia with ex Arbello Barroso, however, Damon adopted the tot as his own. From there, the lovebirds went on to welcome three more children.
Over the years, the Good Will Hunting alum has shown his five favorite girls a taste of Hollywood, as they have been spotted attending glamorous movie premieres together and embarked on stunning luxury getaways.
Scroll to see the family-of-six's sweetest moments!
The True Grit alum has previously opened up about parenting his daughters alongside his lovely wife.
"I jumped into the deep end with Lucy. I mean, Alexia was already 4. I was an extra dad," he told Parade in an interview.
"It was very different, it's true," he said of how he became a father, "but I can't imagine my life having not gone down that road. I can't imagine what my life would be now. I don't want to imagine it."
In 2008, Damon also shared how he hoped to raise the youngsters, saying, "The way you have to parent them is to show them the world. Explaining the world can only go so far."
As OK! previously reported, despite having a stunning lifestyle thanks to the Oscar winner, the brood recently experienced quite the scare while vacationing together.
In July, while they were enjoying the island on Mykonos, the clan was escorted from a hoax bomb scare in Greece.
The incident occurred when the Mykonos Police Sub-Directorate got an anonymous email about explosives allegedly being placed in numerous beach bars.
Cops evacuated about 4,000 patrons out of the four locations mentioned. In clips from the scary event, Damon and his brood were spotted leaving one of the businesses.
"Upon receiving notification from the police, we promptly reduced the music and calmly guided our guests to safety," one of the bar owners shared. "It was a challenging situation, but we managed to maintain order."
While Damon is the protector of his family, he also seems to have been looking out for his close pal Ben Affleck as he navigates his apparent divorce from wife, Jennifer Lopez.
"Matt’s No. 1 priority right now is keeping Ben out of trouble," an insider spilled of the Argo alum, who has has substance abuse issue in the past.. "The last thing anyone wants is for Ben to turn to alcohol again. Matt has straight out told him that relapse is not an option."