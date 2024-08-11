No. 1 Girl Dad! Matt Damon's Sweetest Moments With His Wife Luciana Barroso and Their 4 Daughters: Photos

Barroso and Damon began their love story in 2003 after meeting at a bar. At the time, Barroso already had daughter Alexia with ex Arbello Barroso, however, Damon adopted the tot as his own. From there, the lovebirds went on to welcome three more children.

Over the years, the Good Will Hunting alum has shown his five favorite girls a taste of Hollywood, as they have been spotted attending glamorous movie premieres together and embarked on stunning luxury getaways.

Scroll to see the family-of-six's sweetest moments!