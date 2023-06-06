Medical Tourism Comes With Serious Risks, Cosmetic Surgeon Warns

More Americans are engaging in medical tourism, traveling outside the U.S. for healthcare procedures, but it can come with serious risks.

People commonly travel internationally for cosmetic surgery, as well as dental care, fertility treatments and organ transplants, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Patients often do it to save money, though sometimes they want procedures not approved in the U.S.

"Medical tourism can be a good way to find doctors that specialize in treatments that may not be available in your immediate area,” said board certified plastic surgeon Dr. Darren Smith. “We see patients from around the world for some of our advanced face and body procedures, for example.”