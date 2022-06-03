Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Reunite With Royal Family, Attend National Service Of Thanksgiving — Pics
Back together again! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reunited with the royal family on Friday, June 3 — their first time attending a royal event in two years.
The two were spotted at the National Service of Thanksgiving in the U.K., and Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince Charles, Zara Tindall and others were all seen at St Paul’s Cathedral in London.
Scroll through the gallery below to see photos from their outing!
What rift? The two giggled while out and about, and they even held hands.
William, 39, Kate, 40, and Meghan, 40, and Harry, 37, all sat far away from one another while inside.
Prince William, who sported a black suit, while is wife wore a yellow dress, waved to the crowd.
Prior to the pair hopping across the pond, it seemed like the dad-of-three and his younger brother were in a better place.
“The brothers needed time for everything to settle down," a source said. "The family, including William, had been disappointed in the way Harry and Meghan chose to leave the royal family. William sees that Meghan is a good mother and loyal wife, and he is genuinely pleased for his brother. It seems that the two of them have healed the rift and are very much back on their old buddy terms. Meghan’s distance from Kate has also helped heal the friction [between] the two men.”
But it seems like there is still a long way to go before Prince Harry and Prince William make amends, according to another insider.
“At the moment, it does not look likely that Harry and Meghan and William and Kate will meet up separately during the Jubilee celebrations,” they told Page Six. “There is certainly nothing in the diary at the moment.”
Prince Charles also arrived to the shindig in his car.
Meghan and Harry were spotted packing on some PDA, while the latter's cousin Zara, who wore a pink dress, stood next to them.