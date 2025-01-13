or
'We Hate Your Wife!': Megyn Kelly Annihilates 'Absolute Cretins' Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for Wildfire Relief Response

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly called Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'absolute cretins.'

By:

Jan. 13 2025, Published 4:34 p.m. ET

With the L.A. wildfires still ongoing, it’s no surprise people are going to become critical regarding how some act in response to the situation — which is what happened when Megyn Kelly unleashed on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during a new episode of her podcast.

Phot of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly claimed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wanted their faces back on camera when they made a recent TV appearance.

After Fox 11 Los Angeles aired footage of the couple handing out food and hugging people in a relief effort, Kelly was quick to criticize the pair for their actions.

Calling them “absolute cretins” who decided to “interject themselves into the devastation in Los Angeles,” Kelly directly accused them of doing so to “get their faces back on camera” and “improve their image.”

“They want people to think well of them,” she explained on "The Megyn Kelly Show." “So they decide, ‘You know what they really need? Us. What they need is us.’”

Kelly alluded how this felt like a publicity stunt, pointing out Prince Harry and Meghan “made sure they got on camera” and "their names got in the press.”

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Justine Bateman also criticized the couple for their wildfire response.

MORE ON:
Megyn Kelly

“That was the name of the game,” she continued. “When you're actually a member of the royal family, Harry, and the British population answers to you [sort of] they're your subjects, maybe they do need to see you during times of tragedy. You're in America now, and we don't give a s--- about you. You're not our f------ prince. You'll never be king. We hate your wife. Stay at home in your $29 million mansion. All right? Stop getting off on the trauma p--- of real suffering in Los Angeles. It's ridiculous. It's offensive. And don't take my word for it, go and follow the X feed of our friend Justine Bateman, who just went off on these ‘Disaster Tourists.’”

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly claimed 'we hate your wife' regarding how America feels about Meghan Markle.

Kelly had more to say about Meghan and her disdain for her.

“The Queen's husband was dying and she went on Oprah and suggested one or both of them are raging racists,” Kelly said, referring to Meghan's tell-all interview in 2021. “She couldn't have cared less. She doesn't care about anyone other than herself, and I include Harry in that. She cares about her image. That's why she's there.”

In terms of what Kelly thinks the couple could do if they actually wanted to help, she suggested making “a donation” or participating in an existing “GoFundMe.”

“You don't have to fly there and inject yourself right in the heart of it on camera, where you know you'll become the story,” Kelly concluded. “She did the same thing after Uvalde. She flew down there and made sure she got on camera when kids had just died at the hands of a shooter. This is a pattern for her. It’s not about charity, it’s about her image.”

Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Megyn Kelly criticized the couple for 'trying to be part of the story' in regards to their wildfire response.

As OK! previously reported, Bateman took to X to slam the couple for their actions Fox 11 captured.

Calling them “no better than ambulance chasers,” Bateman criticized the couple for the “repulsive ‘photo op’” they got.

“They are ‘touring the damage?’” she asked. “Are they politicians now? They don't live here; they are tourists. Disaster Tourists.”

