Ex-White House Aide Says Melania’s Press Conference Is 'Most Convincing' Proof Epstein Report Is 'Probably Accurate' in Allegations Against Trump

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A former aide to President Donald Trump is convinced that the House Judiciary Committee's report tying the president to Jeffrey Epstein's crimes is "probably accurate" — and that Melania Trump inadvertently confirmed it. Sarah Matthews, who worked under the POTUS during his first term, suggested that a "weird, random press conference" Melania held earlier this year may have been the first lady's attempt to get ahead of Epstein-related allegations headed her husband's way.

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New Report Calls Melania's Relationship With Epstein Into Question

Source: MEGA The report contains horrific allegations against Donald Trump.

On October 26, House Judiciary Democrats released a lengthy report containing new allegations connecting Donald and Jeffrey, including a horrifying allegation that the late financier orchestrated a 1993 meeting between Donald and ex-beauty queen Beatrice Keul where Donald raped her. Elsewhere in the report, Democrats say they've found evidence that contradicts the president's account of kicking Jeffrey out of Mar-a-Lago for being a "creep" and evidence that "strongly suggests that Epstein introduced Trump to his wife Melania." President Trump has long denied any knowledge of the disgraced financier's crimes and claime he and Jeffrey had a falling out before Jeffrey was first arrested for prostitution charges in the late 2000s.

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Ex-Trump Aide Speculates Melania Met Trump Through Epstein

Source: MEGA Sarah Matthews wondered if Melania inadvertently confirmed findings in the report.

Sarah and The Bulwark's Tim Miller discussed the report on the October 27 edition of "The Bulwark Daily." "This seems like confirmation that Trump met his wife Melania through a p------- s-- trafficker and that we have a new allegation of rape against this president," she said. She added that the report reminded her of the press conference the first lady held earlier in 2026 that came at a time when, in her view, "we actually weren't really even talking about the Epstein files as much anymore." Sarah was referring to an April 9, 2026 press conference where the first lady declared, "The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today."

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Melania's Odd April Press Conference Remembered

Source: MEGA Melania's April press conference turned heads.

"[Melania] probably caught wind of what was in these Epstein files and her mentions in there," the former Trump aide continued. "And so she wanted to get out ahead and didn't really think through the fact that it actually makes it look more guilty and that it does make it look in fact true." Tim, a former Republican strategist, agreed. He recalled Melania's defiant appearance being "an unbelievably defensive press conference and weird at the time." "There was certainly a 'the lady doth protest too much' to the whole deal," he added.

Melania Has Furiously Worked to Disassociate Herself From Epstein

Source: MEGA Melania and her husband have tried to get away from the Epstein story for years.