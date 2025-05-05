NEWS Naomi Campbell Faces Met Gala Exodus After Feud With Vogue's Anna Wintour Source: MEGA Naomi Campbell has reportedly been 'barred' from attending the 2025 Met Gala after her feud with Anna Wintour.

Renowned supermodel Naomi Campbell has reportedly been “barred” from attending the prestigious 2025 Met Gala, following a public spat with Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. The British fashion icon, who has graced the Met Gala red carpet 17 times, faces exclusion from the annual event that honors extraordinary contributions to fashion culture and artistry.

Source: @naomi/Instagram Naomi Campbell might not be present at the 2025 Met Gala due to a past feud with Anna Wintour.

Sources close to the situation revealed to The Sun that Campbell's absence from the invite list is linked to the deteriorating relationship between her and Wintour. The feud appears to stem from comments made during a New York Fashion Week event last year when Wintour publicly criticized Campbell’s notorious lateness. “I am a very punctual person, and I have the honour of presenting tonight to someone who is often late,” Wintour remarked during the ceremony for Harlem’s Fashion Row. The comment was reportedly followed by a notable incident where Wintour left the stage due to Campbell's tardiness, leaving Harper’s Bazaar editor-in-chief Samira Nasr to present the award instead.

In response to the fallout, Campbell appeared to throw some shade back during her acceptance speech. “It wasn’t my choice to have the other lady; I’d much rather have this one,” she quipped, eliciting gasps from the audience. This moment of tension cast a long shadow over her standing with Wintour, who has orchestrated the Met Gala since 1995.

Insiders suggest that Campbell’s comments may have sealed her fate. “Naomi shot herself in the stiletto with that comment. You don’t throw shade at the queen of fashion and still expect to walk her red carpet,” a source said. “Anna doesn’t forget – or forgive. It’s no coincidence. If Anna wants you out, you’re out. Simple as that.”

Source: MEGA Anna Wintour is said to have 'banned' Naomi Campbell from any future Met Gala events.

The Met Gala, often viewed as fashion’s biggest night, is slated to celebrate Black artistry in fashion this year, under the theme “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” Co-chairs for the event include prominent figures such as Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, and Pharrell Williams, amplifying expectations for this year’s celebration.

Despite her tumultuous relationship with Wintour, Campbell has enjoyed a legendary career, making history as the first Black woman on the cover of Vogue in 1989. Since then, she has appeared on the cover a staggering 65 times under Wintour's tenure, establishing herself as a paramount figure in the fashion industry.

While the absence from the Met Gala is significant, it should also be noted that Campbell recently hinted at a potential retirement from the iconic event. In a YouTube video posted last week, she suggested that the pressures of attending the gala may be too much. “I can’t…I’m too old. It’s too much for me, the anxiety,” she stated, while reflecting on her experiences with the glamorous yet demanding evening.

Source: MEGA Naomi Campbell will not be headed to the 2025 Met Gala.

Social media has been rife with speculation regarding the fallout from her feud with Wintour. Many fans and commentators have expressed surprise at Campbell's exclusion, emphasizing her longstanding affiliation with the event. “Naomi deserves to be there; she made history in fashion,” one follower tweeted, reflecting the sentiments of many who view her as an integral part of Met Gala history.

The discord has not gone unnoticed within fashion circles, leading many to question how Campbell's absence may alter the dynamic of this year's event and the ongoing narratives within the fashion industry. Sources indicate that her exclusion is a subtle yet powerful signal within the fashion realm, emphasizing the importance of maintaining cordial relationships with industry gatekeepers.

Source: MEGA Naomi Campbell made a shady remark about Anna Wintour last year.

As the fashion world prepares for the 2025 Met Gala, all eyes will undoubtedly be on the proceedings and any implications stemming from Campbell’s absence. Whether this marks the end of an era for one of fashion’s most celebrated figures remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: the cuffed relationship between Campbell and Wintour has shifted the landscape of the Met Gala, perhaps irreparably.