Celebrate National Wine Day With Must-Have Accessories All Wine Lovers Need — Shop Now From Amazon

By:

May 25 2022, Published 5:15 p.m. ET

Calling all wine lovers!

Today, Wednesday May 25 marks National Wine Day. Whether you like a glass of sweet white Riesling, or tend to stick to a dry tasting of red Merlot, all wine lovers need to expand their palette with accessories that will make your wine-loving experience better than ever!

Impress your friends at the next girls' night with detailed touches of adorable add-ons. Of course, the wine is the main character here, but why not spruce up your refreshment with accessories that will not only have your wine taste better, but look more stylish too! Plus, all of these essentials create the perfect gift for your wine-loving besties!

Keep scrolling to check out OK!'s favorite wine accessories from Amazon for the ultimate wine-drinking experience.

Wine Glasses

Host the next wine night and impress all of your friends with the cutest chic stemless wine glasses.

MyGift's Modern Copper Accent Stemless Wine Glass Set retails for $29.99 at amazon.com.

Wine Aerator

Reach the peak flavor of your wine with this newly improved wine aerator.

Bocavin's Battery Powered Wine Aerator is on sale retailing for $22.99 (regularly $29.99) at amazon.com.

Reusable Wine Stoppers

These are the most stylish wine stoppers we have ever seen. Keep your wine fresh with reusable wine stoppers — no wine gets left behind!

WANDA LIVING's Decorative Wine Bottle Stoppers with Gold Stand retails for $36.99 at amazon.com.

Electric Wine Opener

Avoid the hassle of fighting with a tough cork screw. An electric wine opener makes matters simple... plus this one is super cute!

Secura's Automatic Electric Wine Bottle Corkscrew Opener retails for $26.99 at amazon.com.

Countertop Wine Rack

Show off your selection of wines with a minimalistic and classy wine rack.

OUROLA's Countertop Wine Rack retails for $27.99 at amazon.com.

