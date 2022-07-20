Philip Kramer Books Three Yachts For A Star-Studded Sundowner Off The Coast Of Miami

They say fortune favors the brave. True indeed. The world around us is, in many ways, the consequence of the efforts of those who wear their will on their sleeves. These men and women are products of their determination, discipline, and desire to transcend their surroundings. One such individual is entrepreneur Philip Kramer. After working hard for years, Kramer has decided to party harder by booking three yachts for a star-studded sundowner off the coast of Miami.

Miami is the perfect playground for the entrepreneurial spirit. Sun, sand, and success often mingle in its air. For Kramer, whose parents migrated to America, Miami is the place that recognized their hard work and ingenuity. He says, “I was not aware of the challenges my parents had to face when they came to America looking for a bright future for their children. The blood in my veins ran to prove its worth, and it became my single goal in life to become successful. After graduating from the University of Oregon, I worked many jobs, right from being a sanitation worker and a furniture delivery guy to finally becoming a VP with over 5000 employees under me. However, the drive to be on my own persevered and pushed me to become a serial entrepreneur. This yacht experience is how I wish to celebrate my success with friends and family.”