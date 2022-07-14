Pubity: From Memes And Football News To Transforming Into A Powerhouse Brand With Global Reach

Pubity Group, a Manchester-based organization, is behind some of the internet’s favorite social media accounts.

But it wasn’t always a brand that enjoyed upwards of 250 million views each month. When he was just 14 years old, Pubity Group CEO Kit Chilvers set up his first Instagram account called footballnewz, posting mainly football stories.

How did it go from Footballnewz to becoming the hugely influential Pubity Group? And what does it take to become a brand with upwards of 100 million followers and 240 million views every month?

Ever since its inception, Pubity has always done things differently. It has constantly shown it is not just another brand that would pass you by. Be it the clever sense of humor or a general feel-good factor; it goes the extra mile to make your day a little better.

Under the umbrella of the Pubity Group are 16 different accounts, including the comedic Memezar and the entertaining Pubity. While these boast a significant following of tens of millions, their non-follower viewership is even more impressive – the posts from these accounts dominate the Explore pages of major platforms like TikTok and Instagram.