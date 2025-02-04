NEWS Ruben Onuha, Co-Owner of ICON. Amsterdam, Purchases Exclusive Brabus at Age 22 Source: Ruben Onuha

Ruben Onuha, co-owner of the successful fashion brand ICON. AMSTERDAM has recently achieved a remarkable milestone. At just 22 years old, he has purchased an exclusive Brabus, an iconic luxury car known for its power and elegance. For Onuha, this purchase not only highlights his personal success but also the growth and impact of the brand he runs with his brother, Samuel. The Onuha brothers founded the ICON. AMSTERDAM brand together after realizing a gap in the market. For as many luxury clothing retailers as there are, both digitally and physically, the Onuha brothers struggled as men to find clothing that was both stylish, comfortable, and well-fitting, especially when it came to dress trousers. As a result, they decided to do something about it, blending their own passions with this opportunity to fill a potential need. After all, if they were having this problem, surely other men were as well, right?

Article continues below advertisement

ICON. AMSTERDAM’s Journey to Success ICON. AMSTERDAM proved to be vastly more successful than even the brothers themselves could have dreamed of. What began with a series of simple internet searches, desperately seeking out a comfortable and fashionable pair of pants, evolved into a globally renowned menswear brand that catapulted the Onuha brothers to unprecedented exposure. Now, the brand specializes in far more than just trousers. While pants were the product that got the brand’s foot in the door, once they were in, the Onuha brothers realized that there was an ardent demand for high-quality menswear of all types. To this end, ICON. AMSTERDAM widened its range of clothing options while remaining steadfastly dedicated to delivering perfectly tailored, sophisticated designs that simultaneously brought unparalleled comfort. The brand has never been one to rest on its laurels and isn’t looking to stop anytime soon, having established a strong business presence in the Netherlands, UK, and the US and looking to expand to even further shores in the near future. "Our vision is simple yet powerful: to offer the perfect fit, premium quality clothing that every self-care-conscious man deserves. We continually innovate and elevate our offerings, ensuring that every item we create embodies our commitment to the perfect ICON. fit," Ruben details.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!