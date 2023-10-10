Savannah Chrisley Believes Ex-Fiancé Nick Kerdiles Has Sent Her 'Some Signs' After His Sudden Death
Though Savannah Chrisley is devastated over the sudden death of ex-fiancé, Nick Kerdiles, she's taken comfort in believing that he's at peace.
After the 29-year-old passed away in a motorcycle accident last month, the reality star made an Instagram post and wrote, "Please send me a sign that you're OK." In a new interview, the blonde beauty insisted he's done just that.
"Nic's given me some signs," she told a news outlet, then giving an update on how she's handling the tragedy.
"I'm OK. It's been such a really sad, unfortunate situation that's tough to navigate," Chrisley, 26, expressed. "This is the first real loss I've ever had to [face]. I was young when my grandfather passed away, so in my adult life this is the first real loss that I've had."
"It's confusing. It's sad," she added. "There's anger and tears and all the things associated with it."
"I just know that he would want everyone to live life to the fullest, because that's exactly what he did," the podcast host continued. "He's just an amazing human being. You have to remember those things for sure."
The pair dated for five years before ending their engagement in 2020. Though they stayed together despite calling off the wedding, they ultimately ended things for good a few months later.
As OK! reported, the Special Forces star shared a touching tribute for Kerdiles after his death.
"I wish you could see all the people that are showing up and loving you right now. I can see that grin of yours so clearly. You left such a mark on this world and it’s so empty without you…It is impossible to believe that you are really gone. I am not sure how to even absorb that news, I don’t know how to react. I am so sad and so numb," she wrote.
"I don’t want to believe it… I keep texting your phone and just hope you respond," continued the Chrisley Knows Best alum. "I had just turned 20 when we met, you were only 23, we were just kids learning about life and love and trying to make it all work. So much of our relationship was played out on the public stage, that is one of the hardest parts of growing up in the public eye."
"Just because some things don’t work out, or don’t last forever, doesn’t make them less special or less meaningful. We learned how to love together. We learned how to be adults and entrepreneurs and professionals," she recalled of their years together. "We tried new foods, explored new cities, and created so many memories along the way. Our time in San Diego will always be unforgettable to me. It’s where we began…And I so badly wish I could hop on a flight and you be there waiting on me."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Entertainment Tonight spoke with Chrisley.