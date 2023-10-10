Savannah Chrisley Believes Ex-Fiancé Nick Kerdiles Has Sent Her 'Some Signs' After His Sudden Death

"I wish you could see all the people that are showing up and loving you right now. I can see that grin of yours so clearly. You left such a mark on this world and it’s so empty without you…It is impossible to believe that you are really gone. I am not sure how to even absorb that news, I don’t know how to react. I am so sad and so numb," she wrote.

"I don’t want to believe it… I keep texting your phone and just hope you respond," continued the Chrisley Knows Best alum. "I had just turned 20 when we met, you were only 23, we were just kids learning about life and love and trying to make it all work. So much of our relationship was played out on the public stage, that is one of the hardest parts of growing up in the public eye."