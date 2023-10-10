OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Savannah Chrisley
OK LogoNEWS

Savannah Chrisley Believes Ex-Fiancé Nick Kerdiles Has Sent Her 'Some Signs' After His Sudden Death

savannah chrisley believes ex fiance nick kerdiles sent signs after death
Source: mega;@nickerdiles/instagram
By:

Oct. 10 2023, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Though Savannah Chrisley is devastated over the sudden death of ex-fiancé, Nick Kerdiles, she's taken comfort in believing that he's at peace.

After the 29-year-old passed away in a motorcycle accident last month, the reality star made an Instagram post and wrote, "Please send me a sign that you're OK." In a new interview, the blonde beauty insisted he's done just that.

Article continues below advertisement
savannah chrisley believes ex fiance nick kerdiles sent signs after death
Source: @savannahchrisley/instagram

Savannah Chrisley's ex-fiancé, Nick Kerdiles, died in September at age 29.

"Nic's given me some signs," she told a news outlet, then giving an update on how she's handling the tragedy.

"I'm OK. It's been such a really sad, unfortunate situation that's tough to navigate," Chrisley, 26, expressed. "This is the first real loss I've ever had to [face]. I was young when my grandfather passed away, so in my adult life this is the first real loss that I've had."

Article continues below advertisement
savannah chrisley believes ex fiance nick kerdiles sent signs after death
Source: @savannahchrisley/instagram

Chrisley says Kerdiles has sent her 'signs' from beyond the grave.

"It's confusing. It's sad," she added. "There's anger and tears and all the things associated with it."

"I just know that he would want everyone to live life to the fullest, because that's exactly what he did," the podcast host continued. "He's just an amazing human being. You have to remember those things for sure."

Article continues below advertisement
savannah chrisley believes ex fiance nick kerdiles sent signs after death
Source: mega

The reality star is now dating former football player Robert Shriver.

The pair dated for five years before ending their engagement in 2020. Though they stayed together despite calling off the wedding, they ultimately ended things for good a few months later.

As OK! reported, the Special Forces star shared a touching tribute for Kerdiles after his death.

MORE ON:
Savannah Chrisley
Article continues below advertisement
savannah chrisley believes ex fiance nick kerdiles sent signs after death
Source: mega

Chrisley's season of 'Special Forces' airs on Fox.

"I wish you could see all the people that are showing up and loving you right now. I can see that grin of yours so clearly. You left such a mark on this world and it’s so empty without you…It is impossible to believe that you are really gone. I am not sure how to even absorb that news, I don’t know how to react. I am so sad and so numb," she wrote.

"I don’t want to believe it… I keep texting your phone and just hope you respond," continued the Chrisley Knows Best alum. "I had just turned 20 when we met, you were only 23, we were just kids learning about life and love and trying to make it all work. So much of our relationship was played out on the public stage, that is one of the hardest parts of growing up in the public eye."

Article continues below advertisement

"Just because some things don’t work out, or don’t last forever, doesn’t make them less special or less meaningful. We learned how to love together. We learned how to be adults and entrepreneurs and professionals," she recalled of their years together. "We tried new foods, explored new cities, and created so many memories along the way. Our time in San Diego will always be unforgettable to me. It’s where we began…And I so badly wish I could hop on a flight and you be there waiting on me."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Entertainment Tonight spoke with Chrisley.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.