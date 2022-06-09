Selena Gomez Shares Drugstore Skincare Must-Haves — Get The Look
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.
To actress Selena Gomez, it seems the key to everyday beauty is simple: Nourishing your complexion.
"When you're taking care of your skin, you're taking care of your body, and your mind and soul," the Only Murders in the Building star explained in a 2020 video for Vogue. "I think it's all connected."
In early May, Gomez offered a glimpse into how exactly she embodies this wellness philosophy, sharing a video of her multi-step routine on TikTok featuring several high-end moisturizers like La Mer's Moisturizing Soft Cream and Peter Thomas Roth's 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches.
But even with her luxury skincare must-haves, it seems Gomez isn't afraid to experiment with new products — even incorporating some drugstore finds into the mix.
Recently, the star took to TikTok with yet another skincare video, this time, featuring items she said she exclusively purchased from the drugstore. "All products found at CVS," she wrote in the video, which has since garnered north of 1.3 million likes, noting that she used the items in the video "all week."
Peter Thomas Roth's 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Hydra-Gel Eye Patches retail for $75 at ulta.com.
So what, exactly, constitutes a Gomez-approved drugstore skincare routine?
First, the actress applied Urban Hydration's Bright & Balanced Aloe Vera Leaf Facial Gel Mask, a product that claims to fight acne and smooth skin, per its Amazon description. After wiping off the mask with a towel, Gomez washed her face with Neutrogena's Hydro Boost Hydrating Cleansing Gel, toning with Vichy's Pureté Thermale Perfecting Facial Toner.
Once her face was squeaky clean, Gomez began moisturizing. After applying Caudalie's Resveratrol Lift Firming Eye Gel-Cream — the seemingly lone exception to her drugstore mandate at $59 — the "Same Old Love" songstress topped off the look with a much more accessible product, Neutrogena's Bright Boost Illuminating Face Serum.
"Super affordable and works!" she captioned the clip.
Urban Hydration Skincare's Bright & Balanced Aloe Vera Leaf Facial Gel Mask retails for $13.01 at amazon.com.