Speculated Split: Simon Cowell’s Fiancé Lauren Silverman Spotted Without Engagement Ring

Are Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman calling it quits before making it to their big day?

The 45-year-old was spotted without her $3.4 million engagement ring while talking on the phone outside of a coffee shop in Malibu on Monday, August 29.

In released photos from the diamond-less sighting, Silverman appeared distressed while she spoke to an unknown person for what seemed to be a serious conversation. The images also revealed the television personality's fiancé attempting to nonchalantly hide her hands from the cameras while she stood outside for her 90-minute phone call.