Speculated Split: Simon Cowell’s Fiancé Lauren Silverman Spotted Without Engagement Ring
Are Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman calling it quits before making it to their big day?
The 45-year-old was spotted without her $3.4 million engagement ring while talking on the phone outside of a coffee shop in Malibu on Monday, August 29.
In released photos from the diamond-less sighting, Silverman appeared distressed while she spoke to an unknown person for what seemed to be a serious conversation. The images also revealed the television personality's fiancé attempting to nonchalantly hide her hands from the cameras while she stood outside for her 90-minute phone call.
This wouldn't be the first time rumors erupted about potential relationship troubles between the two.
After OK! reported that Cowell got down on one knee on Christmas Eve last year, sources began to spill about difficulties the two were facing.
"Around Christmas I know that she was talking about it, and he was refusing," an insider had claimed about Silverman wanting to take the next step. "They had reached a difficult point in the relationship — you might call it a crisis. There was misery."
Calls for concern originally began when speculation spread that the 62-year-old was only popping the question as a last ditch effort to try and save their relationship from crumbling.
OK! had also reported on another important reason holding the couple together: their now 8-year-old son Eric.
"I know that Simon got her an engagement ring about a year after the pregnancy was announced," spilled the source, "but he then put it away in a safe and made it clear that he didn’t want to get married after all."
"Everything he does now is about Eric and his legacy," a longtime colleague of The X-Factor judge explained. "He wants to give Eric legitimacy."
The bride-to-be first met Cowell back in 2004, when the mother-of-two was still married to her first husband, Andrew Silverman.
The brunette bombshell and the New York real estate mogul share 17-year-old son Adam. OK! reported on the ex-couple divorcing in 2013 after news broke of the socialite's pregnancy with Cowell's child.
Neither the America's Got Talent judge or his longtime lover have spoken out about any potential dents in their soon-to-be marriage.
The photos of Silverman's bare finger were published by HollywoodLife.