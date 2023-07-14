'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown's Fiancé David Woolley Filed Missing Person Report for Runaway Son
Sister Wives star Christine Brown's soon-to-be husband David Woolley filed a missing person report with Utah law enforcement after his adopted son disappeared from his home carrying three duffel bags in early June.
Woolley told police he was "worried that [his son] might be in danger" and noted that he "runs away often" and it's been an "ongoing problem."
One of David's daughters, Raegan, also spoke with Lehi authorities on June 2, telling that she was afraid he'd be found "in a ditch in Herriman" where they lived at the time. "His phone is dead but he could be in this area," she said, per the report.
On the afternoon of June 7, the same teenager was involved in another incident. "On 06/07/2023, officers took a tobacco violation detail," the report read. "Officers investigated the situation and discovered the complainant was a juvenile runaway."
The redacted files further noted that a "medical building" was involved and "medical attention" was given to someone.
David is a Utah-based construction executive and a father to eight children — Adam, Colton, Garrett, Kati, Dallas, Raegan, Payton and Maddox — who he shared with late wife Margaret Lucille Suliin Wooley.
As OK! previously reported, Margaret died by suicide at 43 years old back in 2012. She was discovered unresponsive in a hotel room, and alcohol and pills were found at the scene. Medical examiners later ruled her cause of death to be overdose.
David opened up about his family and his wife's tragic passing in a recent social media post.
"I have 8 kids. 6 are married 2 are single! I have 10 grandchildren. I also have kids and grandkids in California that are my extended family but I consider my own!" he wrote, noting that some of his children do not feel comfortable "in the spot light," so he is "respecting their wishes" by not featuring them on his Instagram.
"I wish I could show all of my family because I’m very proud of all my kids," he continued. "I was married to their mother for 20 years when depression got a hold of her. So I have been a single dad 11 years."
Christine and David first confirmed their relationship this past Valentine's Day, only two months before announcing their whirlwind engagement.
"David treats me like a queen and tells me I’m beautiful everyday," Christine gushed on Thursday, April 13. "I’ve never been in love like this before and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it. I’m so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives."
The Sun obtained the details of the missing persons report.