'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown's Fiancé David Woolley Filed Missing Person Report for Runaway Son

One of David's daughters, Raegan, also spoke with Lehi authorities on June 2, telling that she was afraid he'd be found "in a ditch in Herriman" where they lived at the time. "His phone is dead but he could be in this area," she said, per the report.

On the afternoon of June 7, the same teenager was involved in another incident. "On 06/07/2023, officers took a tobacco violation detail," the report read. "Officers investigated the situation and discovered the complainant was a juvenile runaway."

The redacted files further noted that a "medical building" was involved and "medical attention" was given to someone.