Skims Bi-Annual Sale Sees Shocking Savings — Shop Now

2022 has been quite the year for Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand, Skims. From tapping several former Victoria’s Secret Angels to appear in their Y2K-themed “Icons” campaign, to working alongside pop sensation Rosalía and existing as a recurring character on the family’s new eponymous Hulu series, Skims has been everywhere lately — including our list of must-hit sales.
Earlier this week, the brand kicked off its bi-annual sale, boasting significant savings on several of their viral staples including sleepwear and bodysuits.
“For a limited time, a selection of our best-selling collections including loungewear, underwear, and shapewear will be on sale,” the brand wrote in a Twitter post earlier this week.
Running from May 25 to May 30 — with the notable caveat of “until supplies last,” which considering Skims popularity, probably won’t be too long — the brand didn’t specify which specific styles would be included in this sale on social media .
Yet on both their social media platforms and in an email to OK!, the brand took care to mention that their beloved underwear line would be part of this promotion, noting that bundles of 5 panties or more would be on sale for $7 each, style permitting.
Beyond underwear, It seems a handful of the brand’s most popular items will also be included in this sale, namely seasonal hues of the Soft Lounge Slip Dress, which is currently retailing for $55.99 — more than $12 less than its typical cost — and select colors of the Cotton Plunge Bralette, which is down to $29.99 from its usual $36 price tag.
