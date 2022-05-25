Skims Bi-Annual Sale Sees Shocking Savings — Shop Now

“For a limited time, a selection of our best-selling collections including loungewear, underwear, and shapewear will be on sale,” the brand wrote in a Twitter post earlier this week.

Running from May 25 to May 30 — with the notable caveat of “until supplies last,” which considering Skims popularity, probably won’t be too long — the brand didn’t specify which specific styles would be included in this sale on social media .

KIM KARDASHIAN BRAGS ABOUT SKIMS BEING ONE OF THE MOST INFLUENTIAL COMPANIES AFTER HER 'GET YOUR A** UP & WORK' COMMENTS CAUSE A STIR

Yet on both their social media platforms and in an email to OK!, the brand took care to mention that their beloved underwear line would be part of this promotion, noting that bundles of 5 panties or more would be on sale for $7 each, style permitting.

Beyond underwear, It seems a handful of the brand’s most popular items will also be included in this sale, namely seasonal hues of the Soft Lounge Slip Dress, which is currently retailing for $55.99 — more than $12 less than its typical cost — and select colors of the Cotton Plunge Bralette, which is down to $29.99 from its usual $36 price tag.

KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN PRAISES 'BAD A**' MARTHA STEWART AFTER LUNCH DATE WITH 'QUEEN' CHEF & KRIS JENNER AS SHE MOVES ON FROM TRISTAN THOMPSON DRAMA