Single Sofía Vergara Looks Unrecognizable in Rare No-Makeup Selfie: See the Stripped-Down Bathtub Photo
Sofía Vergara is feeling single and free!
On Monday, October 2, the 51-year-old looked nearly unrecognizable in a stunning no-makeup selfie shared to Instagram.
"2 a.m. jetlag planning how to get this bathtub to L.A. 🤣🤣 #paris," Vergara jokingly captioned the photo, which featured the clothing-less actress submerged in a gorgeous granite tub.
The America's Got Talent judge opted to go makeup-free for the mirror selfie and self-care activity, as she pulled her hair back in a bun to keep it out of her face and away from the water.
Vergara's jaw-dropping snap was taken inside of Bulgari Hotels during the Modern Family star's recent trip to Paris, France.
The brunette bombshell's post was filled with loads of compliments, as many fans informed her how much they loved seeing a rare photo of Vergara without a face of full glam.
"You look so much better without makeup," one admirer admitted, while another added, "you look lovely without makeup ❤️❤️."
"Wow spectacular on [sic] natural!" a third user gushed, as a fourth stated, "you look so young in that photo."
Vergara's breathtaking upload comes as the Hot Pursuit star learns to navigate her newly single life following her shocking split from Joe Manganiello after seven years of marriage.
News broke on Monday, July 17, that the couple had called it quits on their longtime relationship.
"We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives," Vergara and Manganiello, 46, shared in a joint statement at the time, though it was later revealed the two had been "faking" their relationship for a lot longer than fans might have realized.
"The truth is, they lead very different lifestyles," a source spilled later that month, pointing out Manganiello's decades-long sobriety and Vergara's party-hard lifestyle.
The Magic Mike actor "is a homebody who plays competitive Dungeons & Dragons with his friends" while Vergara "is the life of any party and loves getting dressed up to go out for dancing and cocktails late into the night without him," the confidante explained.
While Vergara is reportedly the one ready to mingle, it seems Manganiello already found someone new to move on with, leaving his estranged wife distraught.
"She’s clearly still upset. Especially now that Joe’s publicly showing off his new, younger girlfriend," another source said of Vergara's feelings toward Manganiello's new lady, Caitlin O’Connor, 33.