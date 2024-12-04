Home > News NEWS Stem Cell Therapy for Erectile Dysfunction: A Promising Approach

Stem cells are being utilized across various medical fields, with urology being no exception. Growing evidence supports the high effectiveness of stem cell therapy for erectile dysfunction in men, particularly in restoring damaged penile vasculature. The key advantage of this treatment lies in its versatility – stem cells show effectiveness in treating erectile dysfunction of various origins: vascular, endocrine, neurogenic, and combinations thereof. This therapy is typically considered when standard treatments fail to provide satisfactory results.

Conventional Treatment of Erectile Dysfunction Erectile dysfunction is a condition where patients cannot achieve and/or maintain an erection sufficient for sexual intercourse. The prevalence reaches 50% in men aged 40-70 years. Among these, 15% never achieve an erection, while others experience intermittent function. Organic forms of erectile dysfunction primarily result from atherosclerosis, diabetes mellitus, or previous prostate surgeries. Standard treatment approaches include vasodilating medications (PDE-5 inhibitors), vacuum erection devices, shock wave therapy, and intracavernous injections. When erection cannot be restored, surgical intervention becomes an option. In specific cases, penis revascularization surgery (restoring blood circulation) may be performed, though implant surgery (penile prosthesis) is more common. In recent years, stem cells for erectile dysfunction have gained prominence, potentially reducing the need for surgical interventions. These cells provide long-lasting effects even when standard therapy approaches prove ineffective.

Principles of Cell Therapy Treatment primarily utilizes mesenchymal stem cells due to their accessibility from various body tissues. Sources include bone marrow, peripheral blood, umbilical cord blood, and adipose tissue. Research also explores cells from amniotic fluid, placenta, and even patient urine. Less commonly, induced pluripotent stem cells, derived from differentiated cells, are used. Stem cells offer multiple beneficial properties: ● Transform into specialized cells and integrate into damaged areas to repair tissue ● Autonomously migrate to affected areas, identifying the most problematic zones for subsequent regeneration ● Release growth factors – signaling molecules that stimulate repair ● Normalize immune processes and eliminate inflammation This treatment method is physiological, safe, and natural. Mesenchymal stem cells maintain genetic stability and don't promote malignant tumor growth.