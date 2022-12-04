TimePiece Gentleman CEO Anthony Farrer; From Prison To Penthouse
Within only 5 years’ time, Anthony Farrer of TimePiece Gentleman has managed to solidify himself and his company in the watch industry as the go to company for a trusted buying and selling luxury watch experience. Although Anthony’s clientele comes from all over the globe, Anthony recently relocated TimePiece Gentleman from Dallas to Los Angeles and is now offering its services and luxury watch collection to the LA market.
Living in Dallas, Anthony faced some setbacks ending up in prison for a DUI. In an effort to recover from this setback Anthony sold his first wristwatch earning a $500 profit on his first sale. After seeing how much he could make in a matter of a day, Anthony used the profits to buy another watch and kept the cycle going. He hasn’t looked back since, and Timepiece Gentleman is now an 8-figure company.
In 2021 Anthony signed a 2 year lease agreement securing one of LA’s most expensive apartments with the 53 story tower 825 South Hill in Downtown Los Angeles. The luxury two-level penthouse has a record monthly rent of $95,000 and boasts 19,300 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, 18-foot-tall floor-to-ceiling windows, complete to the highest degree with a rock climbing wall, private rooftop pool, fitness center, game room, steam room and sauna. Anthony plans to use theluxury penthouse as the headquarters for Timepiece Gentleman.
With such a steep price tag not anyone can occupy this sophisticated apartment. Before coming to Los Angeles, Anthony set sales goals for his company which set him up for success in conquering the world of LA. In 2020 Timepiece Gentleman reached their goal of reaching $10 million in revenue and in 2021 they 4x that, surpassing $40 million in revenue.
Anthony has been able to leverage the power of social media to keep fans and clients connected to the growth of his business. Utilizing social channels has allowed Anthony to connect with more clients than ever before allowing him to reach such high sales goals. Having more reach worldwide has allowed Anthony to over time build up TimePiece Gentleman’s exclusive collection of luxury watches. Timepiece Trading’s collection consists of an elite range of luxury brands including Rolex, Audemars Piguet, Cartier, Omega, Hublot, and more. The collection of TimePiece Gentleman luxury items is available to shop on their official website and Instagram profile.