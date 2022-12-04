TimePiece Gentleman CEO Anthony Farrer; From Prison To Penthouse

Within only 5 years’ time, Anthony Farrer of TimePiece Gentleman has managed to solidify himself and his company in the watch industry as the go to company for a trusted buying and selling luxury watch experience. Although Anthony’s clientele comes from all over the globe, Anthony recently relocated TimePiece Gentleman from Dallas to Los Angeles and is now offering its services and luxury watch collection to the LA market.

Living in Dallas, Anthony faced some setbacks ending up in prison for a DUI. In an effort to recover from this setback Anthony sold his first wristwatch earning a $500 profit on his first sale. After seeing how much he could make in a matter of a day, Anthony used the profits to buy another watch and kept the cycle going. He hasn’t looked back since, and Timepiece Gentleman is now an 8-figure company.

In 2021 Anthony signed a 2 year lease agreement securing one of LA’s most expensive apartments with the 53 story tower 825 South Hill in Downtown Los Angeles. The luxury two-level penthouse has a record monthly rent of $95,000 and boasts 19,300 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, 18-foot-tall floor-to-ceiling windows, complete to the highest degree with a rock climbing wall, private rooftop pool, fitness center, game room, steam room and sauna. Anthony plans to use theluxury penthouse as the headquarters for Timepiece Gentleman.