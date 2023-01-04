T.J. Holmes & Marilee Fiebig Looking To End Marriage As 'Expeditiously' And 'Amicably As Possible': Rep
T.J. Holmes and Marilee Fiebig are seeking to finalize their divorce as soon as possible.
Two months after the Good Morning America anchor grabbed headlines for his scandalous romance with coanchor Amy Robach, Fiebig's lawyer released a statement declaring that the former couple will move forward with their split in the best way possible for their sole child, Sabine.
"During the holiday season, and in light of this challenging time, Marilee's sole focus has remained on the overall best interests of her nine-year-old daughter," legal mind Stephanie F. Lehman shared. "To that end, T.J.'s attorney and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously, and as amicably as possible."
Continued Fiebig's lawyer: "Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J.'s lack of discretion, respect, and sensitivity toward Marilee and the parties' daughter."
Lehman concluded the statement by noting that her client "has been touched by the outpouring of support and looks forward to new beginnings in the new year."
Fiebig and Holmes have been married since March 2010. Aside from Sabine, Holmes is dad to daughter Brianna and son Jaiden with ex-wife Amy Ferson.
Though the demise of their relationship was brought to light in November 2022, the coparents actually split in August, according to an insider.
As OK! reported, Holmes' name was first splashed across news outlets after he was photographed getting cozy with Robach — who has been married to actor Andrew Shue since 2010. Robach and Shue also separated in August, claimed the insider, who insisted that the former and Holmes' relationship didn't start until they were separated from their respective spouses.
"They were both separated so they felt very comfortable dating in the open after that," said a source after their relationship was made public. "Their spouses had moved out, even! So they were not hiding anything."
According to court records, Holmes and Fiebig filed for divorce last month while Robach and Shue filed earlier in the year.
And as Holmes and Robach have done little to hide their blossoming romance — the lovebirds were spotted making out in Miami in late December — the probe into their affair remains ongoing.
As OK! reported, the GMA3 coanchors were placed on a leave of absence after their extramarital affair was exposed late last year.