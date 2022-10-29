Tom Brady & Giselle Bündchen Attended 'Family Stabilization Course' Prior To Bombshell Divorce
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen both completed four-hour family courses prior to their divorce, announced on Friday, October 28.
According to court documents, the NFL pro and the supermodel attended state "required" classes on "family stabilization," designed to help educate parents on the impact their divorce has on their children as they move forward as coparents.
Bündchen and Brady share 12-year-old son, Benjamin, and 9-year-old daughter, Vivian. The quarterback also has 15-year-old, Jack, from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan, who was linked to Brady from 2004 until 2006.
The documents further stated that the former couple separated because their relationship was "irretrievably broken," and noted they had already agreed on a private marital settlement. They are expected to have joint custody of their children and continue to reside in Florida in separate homes.
Both Bündchen and Brady emphasized their desire to make their kids their primary focus as they work through this next chapter in their lives, with the football star writing they had been "blessed with beautiful and wonderful children," and explaining that they will continue to be the "center of our world in every way."
"My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart," the 42-year-old model said in her own social media message. "We will continue coparenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve."
"The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish for the best for Tom always," Bündchen concluded.
The former lovebirds met in 2006 and said "I do" in 2009, the same year they welcomed their son, Benjamin, into the world. They were married for 13 years before deciding to call it quits.