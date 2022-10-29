Tom Brady & Giselle Bündchen Attended 'Family Stabilization Course' Prior To Bombshell Divorce

Bündchen and Brady share 12-year-old son, Benjamin, and 9-year-old daughter, Vivian. The quarterback also has 15-year-old, Jack, from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan, who was linked to Brady from 2004 until 2006.

MARRIAGE ON THE ROCKS? TOM BRADY & GISELE BÜNDCHEN 'IN A FIGHT' AS FOOTBALL LEGEND MISSES 11 DAYS OF TRAINING FOR 'PERSONAL REASONS'

The documents further stated that the former couple separated because their relationship was "irretrievably broken," and noted they had already agreed on a private marital settlement. They are expected to have joint custody of their children and continue to reside in Florida in separate homes.