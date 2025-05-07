Color Takes Center Stage as Tracy Metro Headlines Oliver Gal’s Spring High Point Market Activation
Interior designer, TV host, and new author Tracy Metro infused the Spring 2025 High Point Market with a vibrant energy this past Monday, leading a spirited event at the Oliver Gal showroom. The activation celebrated the debut of her new release, design By Sticker, blending a lively book signing with an intimate Q&A session that showcased Metro’s unapologetically bold design philosophy.
Metro’s reputation for championing vivid palettes and fearless choices was on full display. As she addressed the room filled with fellow designers and style influencers, her message was clear: embrace bold expression. “Color isn’t just an aesthetic it’s an attitude… a state of mind,” she said. “I encourage people to stop playing it safe and start designing like they mean it.”
Her new book, design By Sticker, turns this philosophy into practice. Departing from conventional interior guides, it serves as a creative workbook complete with vibrant stickers that empower users to experiment with furniture layouts, color schemes, and patterns in a risk-free way. Metro described it as both an idea generator and a hands-on design lab.
“design By Sticker is all about making bold choices without overthinking them,” she told attendees. “Design should be happy, not intimidating.”
Hosted by Ana and Lola Sanchez, co-founders of Oliver Gal, the event buzzed with the same colorful energy that Metro brings to her work. Attendees got an insider’s look into her creative process and her thoughts on how to inject personality into interiors using artwork, texture, and playful contrast.
“Partnering with Oliver Gal feels like such a natural fit we both believe design should be expressive, fearless, and fun,” Metro said.
The event drew in a lively cross-section of industry voices from buyers to editors all seeking the next big spark in home décor. While new products and looks flooded the showrooms, Metro’s presentation stood out by spotlighting design as a personal statement rather than just a commercial trend.
Fans lined up afterward for the book signing, many inspired by Metro’s encouragement to take risks and create without constraint. For those unfamiliar with her approach, the book’s sticker-based format offered an entry point into design that felt playful rather than prescriptive.
Held every spring and fall in North Carolina, High Point Market is the largest and most prestigious trade show in the furnishings industry, welcoming more than 70,000 professionals to a sprawling 11-million-square-foot showcase. Amid all the innovation, Metro’s appearance underscored an essential design truth: creativity thrives when it’s allowed to be joyful.
By promoting spontaneity and self-expression, Metro continues to challenge the idea that interior design must adhere to rigid standards. design By Sticker proves that inspiration can come from something as simple as a sticker and that personal style should always be the starting point.
Whether you’re an established designer or just dipping your toe into the world of home decor, Metro’s message is one of confidence, color, and fun. Her presence at High Point marks a bold reminder that meaningful design is about passion not perfection.