Color Takes Center Stage as Tracy Metro Headlines Oliver Gal’s Spring High Point Market Activation

Interior designer, TV host, and new author Tracy Metro infused the Spring 2025 High Point Market with a vibrant energy this past Monday, leading a spirited event at the Oliver Gal showroom. The activation celebrated the debut of her new release, design By Sticker, blending a lively book signing with an intimate Q&A session that showcased Metro’s unapologetically bold design philosophy.

Metro’s reputation for championing vivid palettes and fearless choices was on full display. As she addressed the room filled with fellow designers and style influencers, her message was clear: embrace bold expression. “Color isn’t just an aesthetic it’s an attitude… a state of mind,” she said. “I encourage people to stop playing it safe and start designing like they mean it.”

Her new book, design By Sticker, turns this philosophy into practice. Departing from conventional interior guides, it serves as a creative workbook complete with vibrant stickers that empower users to experiment with furniture layouts, color schemes, and patterns in a risk-free way. Metro described it as both an idea generator and a hands-on design lab.